CySEC Announced 2025 Supervisory Activity And Priorities For 2026

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has announced its 2025 supervisory activity and priorities for 2026, highlighting enhanced market oversight, stricter enforcement and accelerated digital transformation, in the context of Cyprus' assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Speaking at a press conference, CySEC's Chairman, Dr George Theocharides, reaffirmed that investor protection, transparency and financial sector resilience remain central to CySEC's mandate, supported by a risk-based and adaptive supervisory approach, alongside continued investment in regulatory tools, technology and financial education.

Within this framework, CySEC intensified supervision throughout 2025 across investment firms, fund managers, issuers and market infrastructures, conducting approximately 600 on-site and off-site inspections. Key focus areas included conduct of business, sustainability risks, capital adequacy, data quality, AML/CFT compliance and adherence to MiFID II, DORA and MiCA, as well as emerging risks such as the use of "finfluencers". Administrative fines totalling approximately €2.3 million were imposed, alongside corrective measures, licence suspensions or revocations and referrals to competent national authorities in serious cases.

In 2025, despite challenging market conditions, 47 new licences were granted, bringing the total number of supervised entities to 808 and assets under management to €11.4 billion, alongside a continued focus on investor protection and financial education.

Active role during the EU Presidency

Preparation for Cyprus' Presidency of the Council of the European Union constituted a key priority for CySEC during 2025. CySEC has been actively involved in the handling of major EU legislative initiatives, including the Market Infrastructure Package, the Retail Investment Strategy and the review of the sustainability disclosure framework (SFDR).

In parallel, CySEC is hosting the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) Management Board and Board of Supervisors meetings in April 2026, reinforcing Cyprus' role in the European supervisory dialogue.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.