The firm, based in Cyprus, has an international presence. Its services include Dispute Resolution, Property, Shipping, Immigration, Commercial and Corporate Law. It is highly ranked by leading legal directories, including Legal500 and Chambers and regularly receives accolades from the Cyprus Government and international bodies, in recognition of its excellent service and commitment to the values of integrity, efficiency and professionalism.

Article Insights

Savvas Savvides’s articles from Michael Kyprianou Law Firm are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

in European Union Michael Kyprianou Law Firm are most popular: within Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

The Cypriot real estate market is facing a deep structural crisis, which is no longer confined to delays in the issuance of title deeds but now touches on fundamental issues of legality, planning compliance, and liability. Recent case law clearly demonstrates that courts no longer approach such disputes as simple contractual deviations, but rather as cases involving a substantive failure of the transaction itself.

A notable example is a judgment of the District Court of Paphos, where damages exceeding €256,000 were awarded in favour of purchasers, in addition to general damages, interest, and legal costs. Although the judgment is primarily reflected in the compensation orders issued, the reasoning of the Court reveals a clear legal principle: when a property cannot be transferred in a complete, lawful, and unobstructed manner, the essence of the contract has failed.

This approach embodies a fundamental principle of contract law, that the subject matter of a contract must be genuinely capable of performance. As reflected in the Court’s conclusion, the inability to complete the transfer, due to legal or planning obstacles, gives rise to an obligation to compensate the purchaser. In essence, this amounts to an implicit acknowledgment that the delivery of a “defective” property does not satisfy the requirements of the contract.

Of particular interest is the fact that liability was not limited to a single contracting party. The award of damages against both the developer and the state indicates that the Court adopts a broader concept of liability, examining the overall functioning of the system, including the role of public authorities. This approach is especially significant, as it may form the basis for further claims in similar cases.

These judicial findings take on added importance in light of current developments in the property market. In many instances, properties have been constructed with substantial deviations from approved plans or without securing the necessary permits and certificates. As a result, the issuance of title deeds becomes impossible, or even the legality of the construction itself is called into question.

In more extreme cases, the competent authorities now proceed to classify properties as unsuitable, leading to the issuance of demolition orders. This development reinforces the legal conclusion reflected in recent case law: a property that cannot be regularized or retained is not merely a “defective product,” but may be entirely devoid of legal value.

From a legal perspective, this translates into increased liability for sellers and an expansion of purchasers’ ability to claim compensation. Courts appear to recognise that a purchaser cannot bear the risk of a property which, by its very nature, fails to meet the requirements for lawful ownership and transfer. Although this principle is not always explicitly stated, it emerges indirectly through the awarding of damages and the overall assessment of the facts.

At the same time, the stricter stance of authorities in relation to planning violations exacerbates the issue. The practice of “post hoc regularisation” appears to be diminishing, resulting in more cases where the only solution is either demolition or judicial recourse.

The real estate market in Cyprus therefore seems to be entering a new phase, where the legal security of transactions becomes a central factor. The existence of a sale agreement alone is no longer sufficient: the property must be legally sound, planning-compliant, and fully transferable. Otherwise, the transaction is not simply considered problematic, but may lead to a complete reversal of its legal effects.

The emerging case law sends a clear message to all stakeholders in the market: responsibility for the legal soundness of a property is not theoretical, but entirely practical and now judicially affirmed. In an environment where demolition orders and legal claims are increasing, compliance with the law and thorough legal preparation of each transaction are not merely necessary, but essential to avoid serious consequences.

The content of this article is valid as at the date of its first publication. It is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter and does not constitute legal advice. We recommend that you seek professional advice on your specific matter before acting on any information provided.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.