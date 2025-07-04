Buying Property in Cyprus: What You Need to Know Before You Commit

Purchasing a property is one of life's most significant financial decisions. Whether you are buying your primary residence, a holiday home, or making an investment, the process requires informed and careful planning to avoid legal complications or financial risk. In Cyprus, buyers must consider a range of legal and practical factors before proceeding.

Three Common Ways to Purchase Property

Direct transfer of title deed Purchase through a Sale Contract (Sale Agreement) Assignment of an existing Sale Contract from a previous buyer

Each method comes with its own legal framework and risks. Early legal advice is crucial to choosing the safest route for your needs.

Key Considerations Before Proceeding

Legal Due Diligence and Selection

Ensure you are fully informed about the property's legal status, zoning, permitted uses, and any public or private restrictions. The more informed you are, the more secure your decision will be.

Title Deed Verification

Ask the seller for the latest copy of the title deed. This document confirms legal ownership and registration with the Department of Lands and Surveys (DLS). If no title exists, further legal and technical investigation is recommended.

Encumbrances and Legal Restrictions

You should verify:

Whether the property is registered and legally belongs to the seller

The exact registered area of the plot or unit

Any existing mortgages, court memos, or judgments affecting the property

Whether there are any court or administrative prohibitions on the sale (e.g. due to bankruptcy or liquidation)

Whether the property has legal access and is not landlocked

Whether there are any public rights of way, streams, or compulsory acquisition orders

Any zoning or urban planning limitations or development schemes that may affect the property

VAT and Transfer Fees

Determine if Value Added Tax (VAT) applies to the transaction and at what rate. You should also be informed of the transfer fees payable to the DLS upon registration of the property in your name.

Specific Issues Based on Property Type

If You Are Buying Land

Check if the registered size matches the physical site

Visit the land to confirm there are no trespasses or informal use by third parties

Verify the building coefficients and allowable uses

If There Is a Building on the Property

Confirm that a Certificate of Approval exists and whether it includes any annotations, conditions, or restrictions

Verify whether the building complies with planning and building regulations

Identify any outstanding obligations that could delay transfer or lead to future liabilities

If You Are Buying a Unit in a Development

Confirm that all relevant permits (planning, building, deviation) have been issued and remain valid

Investigate how the project has been divided, the number of unit holders, and whether a Distribution Agreement has been signed and filed with the DLS

Clarify the allocation and exclusive use of common areas (parking spaces, corridors, balconies)

Understand your percentage share in the common property

Inquire about unused development rights and whether they have been allocated

Assess the timeline for completion and issuance of title deeds and the consequences if the developer fails to meet agreed deadlines

Buying Through an Assignment of Sale Contract

If you are purchasing a property from someone who previously signed a Sale Contract with the original owner or developer, verify:

That the original Sale Contract has been duly filed with the Land Registry

That no outstanding amounts are owed to the original seller or developer

That no burdens or encumbrances exist that could affect your rights as the new buyer

Do not pay the full purchase price until the property is properly transferred to your name.

Properties Under Construction

Units or plots in unfinished developments cannot be registered with the Land Registry until a Certificate of Completion is issued by the supervising engineer and final approval is granted by the relevant building authority. If the development is complete but no title deeds have been issued, request an explanation and assess whether there are legal or administrative delays.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.