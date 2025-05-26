Smart And Secure: Everyday IT Tips To Keep You And Our Clients Safe

In today's digital-first workplace, security is everyone's responsibility. Whether it's sending emails, accessing reports, or managing client data, almost all of our work happens online.

Eurofast is a regional business advisory organisation employing local advisers in over 21 cities in South East Europe, Middle East & the Baltics. The Organisation is uniquely positioned as one stop shop for investors and companies looking for professional services.

In today's digital-first workplace, security is everyone's responsibility. Whether it's sending emails, accessing reports, or managing client data, almost all of our work happens online. While technology brings convenience, it also demands awareness. This guide outlines practical, easy-to-follow tips to protect sensitive information, uphold GDPR and ISO 27001 standards, and safeguard both client trust and Eurofast's reputation.

1. Phishing & Spam: Think Before You Click

Phishing emails are getting harder to spot—disguised as routine messages but with hidden risks. These scams aim to steal login credentials or install harmful software.

Stay alert for:

Slight alterations in email addresses or domains.

Unusual urgency ("Act now!" or "Your account will be deactivated!").

Unexpected links or attachments.

Best practice:

If in doubt, don't click. Forward suspicious emails to IT. It's better to double-check than risk exposure.

2. Handle Client Data with Care

We work with sensitive financial and personal data daily. Every file, email, or document must be treated with the highest level of confidentiality and care.

Key reminders:

Never send documents via personal emails or messaging platforms.

Avoid saving files on desktops or unencrypted USB drives.

Always lock your screen when stepping away, even briefly.

3. Keep Files Organised and Traceable

A consistent file structure helps more than just the person saving the file—it supports security, ensures proper access rights, and facilitates backups.

Tips to follow:

Use designated server folders for saving and sharing files.

Avoid duplicates; maintain a single, updated version.

Name files clearly and professionally (skip the "final_final_final.docx").

4. Know the Rules: GDPR & ISO 27001

At Eurofast, data protection isn't just a checkbox—it's a commitment. GDPR and ISO 27001 guide how we handle personal and corporate data across all jurisdictions.

What this means for you:

Only access data essential for your tasks.

Avoid downloading or forwarding files with personal data unless necessary.

If something goes wrong (e.g., sending to the wrong recipient), report it immediately.

5. Stay Mindful, Stay Safe

You don't need to fear every file or link—but a moment of caution can prevent a major problem. Digital security is built on small, everyday decisions.

Ask yourself:

Do I trust the sender?

Am I sharing this with the right person?

Is this the best location to store this document?

Closing Note

Cybersecurity isn't just the IT department's job—it's a team effort. By following these simple habits, you help protect our clients, colleagues, and company from unnecessary risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.