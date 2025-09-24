Car Accident Claims In Cyprus: A Practical Guide For Drivers And Passengers

Road traffic accidents are unfortunately a common occurrence in Cyprus. Beyond the shock and disruption they cause, accidents often raise important questions: Who is responsible? How can medical expenses be covered? What rights do injured parties have?

Whether you are a driver, a passenger, or even a pedestrian, understanding the process for making a personal injury claim in Cyprus is essential. This guide outlines the practical steps to take and the main legal principles involved.

Immediate Steps After an Accident

Ensure safety first – move to a safe location if possible and call an ambulance where injuries are involved. Contact the police – their report will be crucial in establishing liability. Exchange details – names, licence plates, insurance information and contact numbers. Gather evidence – photographs of the scene, vehicle damage, and injuries, as well as witness details. Seek medical attention without delay – even if the injury appears minor. Early medical records are vital in any claim.

Reporting the Accident

Accidents must be reported to the insurance company as soon as possible. If the other driver is uninsured or flees the scene, the Motor Insurers' Fund of Cyprus may become involved to ensure that victims can still pursue compensation.

Who Can Claim Compensation?

– Drivers – provided they were not wholly at fault.

– Passengers – entitled to claim regardless of who was responsible for the accident.

– Pedestrians and cyclists – protected under the law if struck by a motor vehicle.

– Minors – claims can be brought on their behalf by a parent or guardian.

What Compensation Covers

Compensation is not limited to hospital bills. Claims may include:

– Medical and rehabilitation expenses;

– Loss of income and future earning capacity;

– Pain, suffering, and emotional distress;

– Damage to property, including vehicles and personal items;

– Long-term care needs, such as physiotherapy or home adaptations.

Time Limits

In Cyprus, personal injury lawsuits must be filed within three years of the date of the accident. Exceptions may apply, particularly where the injury was not immediately apparent. Missing the deadline can prevent you from pursuing compensation altogether.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

– Leaving the scene without notifying the police;

– Failing to obtain prompt medical assessment;

– Accepting a quick settlement from an insurance company before understanding the full extent of the injury;

– Not seeking legal advice early enough.

The Role of a Lawyer

Specialist legal advice makes a significant difference in the outcome of a claim. A lawyer can:

– Secure and preserve critical evidence;

– Arrange expert medical and accident reconstruction reports;

– Negotiate effectively with insurers;

– Represent you in court when settlement is not possible.

Conclusion

Car accidents are stressful, but understanding your rights and acting quickly can protect your health and your financial future. If you or a loved one has been injured in a road traffic accident in Cyprus, obtaining the right guidance at an early stage is key.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.