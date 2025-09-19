ARTICLE
19 September 2025

Podcast Episode 1: Cross-Border Disputes In The EU: The Cyprus Advantage (Podcast)

A|
AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC

Contributor

AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC logo
Established in 2006, AGP & Co is a highly reputable, dynamic, award winning and excellence driven Law Firm based in Cyprus with a strong international presence. It provides full service Legal, Corporate, FS Advisory & Regulatory Compliance/AML, Tax, Immigration and Real Estate services.
Explore Firm Details
In a world where commerce increasingly transcends national boundaries, legal disputes frequently do the same. Whether arising from complex supply agreements, cross-border financing...
Cyprus Technology
AGP Law/ A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In a world where commerce increasingly transcends national boundaries, legal disputes frequently do the same. Whether arising from complex supply agreements, cross-border financing, or international partnerships, commercial conflicts often involve parties, assets, and courts in multiple EU jurisdictions.

1680000.jpg

In this AI generated podcast, we explore how businesses can leverage Cyprus as a strategic hub for cross-border litigation and arbitration within the EU, taking advantage of harmonised legal frameworks and practical tools to resolve disputes efficiently and enforce judgments across member states.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
AGP Law/ A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More