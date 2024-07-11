Regulatory Insights - July 2024

For more information on the above please refer to our regulatory insights of April 2024 .

The following legislation has been published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 19 June 2024:

Over the course of 2024 and in 2025, the EBA's AML/CFT priorities will include:

On 26 June 2024, EBA issued a press release welcoming the entry into force of the new EU Anti-Money Laundering (AML) framework. Based on the AMLA Regulation EBA will transfer its AML/CFT mandates, powers and resources to the new AML/CFT authority (AMLA) by the end of 2025.The EBA will continue collaborating closely with AMLA during this period. During the transition phase, the EBA will assist Member State competent authorities in preparing for AMLA and will coordinate the EU Commission's AMLA taskforce. EBA relevant publication on its contribution to the new AML/CFT regime can be found here .

CySEC urges the Regulated Entities to continuously monitor, inter alia, the section «Terrorism Financing (TF)/Proliferation Financing (PF)» on CySEC's website, including the notifications to be sent for useful information and publications on TF/PF, through the RSS Service, ensuring their full compliance with their relevant legal obligations for preventing TF and PF.

CySEC on 20 June 2024 published circular C467 to inform the Regulated Entities that section « Terrorism Financing (TF)/Proliferation Financing (PF) » has been added to CySEC's website. This includes useful information and publications on TF/PF, as well as relevant notifications.

Overall, the investment fund market demonstrated strong performance in Q1 2024, with substantial net inflows across various fund types and regions, despite some areas experiencing outflows.

The global investment fund market saw positive growth in Q1 2024, with net assets increasing by 2.9% in euro terms, reaching EUR 69 trillion. In US dollar terms, this represented a 0.7% rise to USD 75 trillion. The United States and Europe, the two largest fund markets, experienced local currency net asset increases of 6% and 4.5%, respectively.

Negotiating mandate on retail investment package