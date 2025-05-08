Submission of 2024 Personal Income Tax Return (TD1) in Cyprus

We would like to inform you that the submission period for the 2024 Personal Income Tax Return (Form TD1) has commenced.

If you need assistance with the preparation and electronic submission of your return, our expert team is here to support you through every step of the process.

We've attached the Confirmation Letter for use in connection with your 2024 personal tax return submission, where you can fill in all the relevant information in relation to your personal tax status, to allow for the preparation of your final personal income tax return (TD1) for submission via the TaxisNet system.

Feel free to reach out to our team for personalized guidance and timely compliance with your tax obligations.

The form can be found here.

For any further guidance or support, please don't hesitate to contact us at tax@kinanis.com.

