Why Banking Remains The Biggest Challenge For IGaming Operators

Banking challenges in the iGaming sector

Despite the ongoing growth of regulated iGaming markets, banking remains one of the most difficult operational challenges for iGaming operators. Licensing alone does not guarantee access to reliable banking or payment services. Many operators, including fully licensed and compliant businesses, still face onboarding delays, restrictive terms, or account refusals.

The challenge lies in how banks assess risk within the iGaming sector. As expectations increase in 2026, operators need to understand what banks and payment service providers require and how to position themselves as bankable businesses.

Why iGaming still encounters banking resistance

Banks do not judge iGaming solely on legality or licensing status. Instead, they assess the business's overall risk profile. iGaming operators frequently combine multiple risk factors, including high transaction volumes, cross-border payments, and exposure to fraud and chargebacks.

Furthermore, banks remain sensitive to regulatory enforcement and reputational risks. This means that even well-structured operators are subject to enhanced due diligence, ongoing monitoring, and regular reviews. Banking decisions are therefore cautious by design, not arbitrary.

iGaming and Payments: What banks and PSPs expect in 2026

In 2026, banks and payment service providers are increasingly focusing on demonstrated control rather than plans. Operators are expected to show that they already manage risk effectively.

Banks now scrutinise how the business operates in practice. This includes a clear explanation of the iGaming model, player jurisdictions, payment flows, and the roles of third parties, such as affiliates and platform providers. Generic or incomplete descriptions often lead to rejection.

Aligning licensing is equally important. Banks expect the scope of the licence, the jurisdictions served, and the operational setup to match. Any disconnect between licensed activity and actual operations raises immediate concerns.

Payment risk management has also become central. Chargeback handling, fraud prevention, player verification, and transaction monitoring must be clearly documented and actively managed. Weak controls in this area can lead to account restrictions or termination.

Finally, banks expect iGaming operators to demonstrate genuine management oversight and economic substance. Decision-making, governance, and compliance functions must correspond with the scale and complexity of the business.

How to improve bankability for iGaming companies

Although banking remains challenging, operators can significantly enhance their bankability through proper preparation and structure.

The first step is ensuring that the corporate structure reflects the actual commercial reality. Holding, operating, and IP entities should have clearly defined roles, supported by consistent documentation across legal, tax, and banking records. Overly complex or artificial structures increase scrutiny.

Robust governance and compliance frameworks are equally essential. Banks expect documented AML procedures, responsible gaming policies, internal controls, and reporting lines. These are no longer seen as mere formalities but as indicators of operational maturity.

Preparation also plays a vital role. Successful onboarding depends on the quality and consistency of the information provided. Banks usually request detailed business descriptions, transaction flow diagrams, licensing documents, and evidence of substance. Incomplete submissions are almost certain to cause delays or derail the process.

Finally, choosing the right banking and payment partners is essential. Institutions experienced in regulated gaming are better equipped to evaluate risks and maintain long-term operations effectively.

Banking as a strategic risk area

For iGaming operators, banking should be viewed as a strategic risk rather than just an administrative duty. Payment disruptions can negatively affect revenue, player trust, and regulatory compliance. Operators who proactively and early address banking needs are better prepared to operate smoothly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.