Announcement Of The Ministry Of Finance: "Participation In The Replenishment Scheme Of National Solidarity Fund"- Cases Of Affected Persons Who Did Not Submit An Electronic Application By 25/5/2024

On 07/03/2025, the Ministry of Finance announced that following the relevant Announcements dated 20/12/2023, 8/4/2024 and 13/5/2024 for the "Participation in the Replenishment Scheme of the National Solidarity Fund", and in relation to various requests for the opportunity of submitting applications from affected persons who did not submit an electronic application during the period of operation of the electronic service, for which the deadline for submitting electronic applications was 25/5/2024, the Ministry of Finance informs the following:

The electronic service "Participation in the Replenishment Scheme of National Solidarity Fund" provided the opportunity of submitting an electronic application from 20/12/2023 to 30/4/2024, and after its reopening, an extension was given from 14/5/2024 to 25/5/2024.

The Ministry of Finance, demonstrating its due understanding and responsiveness to submitted requests for providing the opportunity of submitting applications, from affected persons who did not submit electronic application by 25/5/2024, and taking into account the ongoing process, intends to reopen the electronic service "Participation in the Replenishment Scheme of National Solidarity Fund" for online submission of applications within the 2nd Semester of 2025.

Additional information regarding the reopening of the electronic service within the 2nd Semester of 2025 will be announced at a later stage by the Ministry of Finance.

Finally, the Ministry of Finance points out that all Persons who sent requests after the 25th of May 2024 for "Participation in the Replenishment Scheme of National Solidarity Fund" should submit a relevant electronic application after the reopening of the electronic service within the 2nd Semester of 2025, so that their applications receive the necessary assessment, in the same way as the electronic applications that were submitted by 25 May 2024.

