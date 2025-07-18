Regulatory Insights

Anti-Money Laundering (1)
|FATF calls for stronger global AML/CFT implementation on virtual assets
The FATF published on 26 June 2025 itssixth targeted update assessing jurisdictions' implementation of its Recommendation 15 and Interpretative Note (R.15/INR.15), which extend Anti-Money Laundering and CounterTerrorist Financing (AML/CFT) requirements to Virtual Assets and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs). The report finds notable progress among jurisdictions with materially significant VASP activity but identifies several ongoing weaknesses and urgent areas for action.
While most jurisdictions have made efforts to introduce relevant legislation and oversight, FATF stresses persistent challenges in ensuring comprehensive supervision and mitigating cross-border risks:
|FATF updates "grey list" of jurisdictions under increased monitoring
The FATF published on 13 June 2025 itslatest update on jurisdictions under increased monitoring - commonly known as the "grey list". These jurisdictions are actively working with the FATF or FATF-style regional bodies (FSRBs) to resolve identified deficiencies in their anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, and counter-proliferation financing frameworks.
Jurisdictions placed on this list have committed to implementing time-bound action plans and are subject to close scrutiny but are not subject to FATF calls for enhanced due diligence or blanket de-risking. FATF reiterates the importance of a risk-based approach and urges countries to avoid disrupting flows of humanitarian aid, NPO activities, or remittances, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2761 (2024).
Anti-Money Laundering (2)
|(continued)
Key points:
FATF continues to encourage jurisdictions to make timely progress on their action plans and reminds all stakeholders that wholesale de-risking contradicts FATF Standards and could undermine financial inclusion and legitimate financial flows.
|FATF June 2025 update: High-Risk Jurisdictions ("Black List") and enhanced due diligence calls
The FATF reaffirmed on 13 June 2025 itscall for countermeasures or enhanced due diligence against high-risk jurisdictions with serious deficiencies in anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, and counter-proliferation financing frameworks. These countries pose significant risks to the international financial system and are subject to intensified scrutiny.
Jurisdictions subject to countermeasures:
Jurisdiction subject to enhanced due diligence:
FATF reiterates that jurisdictions should implement these measures proportionate to risk, and must preserve legitimate financial flows, including those related to humanitarian aid, non-profit organisations, and remittances. The FATF also references UNSCR 2761 (2024), which mandates humanitarian carve-outs in sanctions enforcement.
Anti-Money Laundering (3)
|(continued)
Ajoint Plenary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and MONEYVAL concluded in Strasbourg on 13 June 2025, hosted by the Council of Europe. The meeting brought together delegates from over 200 jurisdictions to discuss global efforts to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.
Key outcomes include:
One of the most significant achievements was the approval of revisions to the FATF Standards, particularly to Recommendation 16. These changes aim to enhance transparency in cross-border payments over USD/EUR 1,000 by clarifying who is sending and receiving funds. The revisions, part of the G20 initiative to improve global payments, also introduce technology-based safeguards against fraud and errors.
The revised standards were formally published on 18 June 2025, with implementation expected by 2030.
Country evaluations and monitoring
The Plenary adopted MONEYVAL's mutual evaluation report of Latvia — the first under the new evaluation cycle, focusing on effectiveness based on risk exposure. The report will be published later in 2025 following quality assurance.
Czechia, Georgia, and the Slovak Republic — all under MONEYVAL's Compliance Enhancing Procedures — reported progress on addressing moderate shortcomings in key FATF Recommendations. These countries are expected to provide a further update in December 2025.
Anti-Money Laundering (4)
|(continued)
High-risk jurisdictions and strategic concerns
The FATF reiterated its concerns about jurisdictions with serious deficiencies, including Iran, the DPRK, and Myanmar (as previously noted).
The suspension of Russia's FATF membership remains in place. Jurisdictions are reminded to stay alert to emerging risks of sanctions evasion involving Russian entities.
The FATF endorsed updated guidance to support financial inclusion, aimed at helping providers implement simplified measures where risks are low. This guidance offers practical approaches to managing risks without resorting to de-risking — the blanket refusal of services.
Additionally, a new national risk assessment toolkit was approved, and FATF's mutual evaluation methodology was updated to reflect a stronger focus on how jurisdictions apply risk-based principles in practice.
To address the unintended consequences of AML/CFT rules on Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs), the Plenary approved new procedures. These changes aim to ensure that FATF standards are not misapplied in ways that hinder legitimate civil society activity.
The Plenary greenlit several upcoming publications:
FATF also approved new collaborative guidance — developed with Interpol, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, and the Egmont Group — to help jurisdictions better investigate and prosecute money laundering cases.
Anti-Money Laundering (5)
|(continued)
International cooperation and inclusion
On the margins of the Plenary, a donor coordination meeting and a high-level meeting of FATF-style regional body chairs were held to strengthen alignment on technical assistance and reinforce global coordination efforts.
Delegates also welcomed the participation of Kenya, the Cayman Islands, and Senegal as guests - part of FATF's effort to better reflect regional perspectives and promote inclusivity in global standard-setting.
|EU Commission updates list of high-risk third countries under EU AML rules
The EU Commission adopted a Delegated Regulation under Article 9(2) of the Fourth Anti-Money Laundering Directive (MLD4) to update the list of highrisk third countries with strategic deficiencies in their Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (AML/CFT) regimes.
Key changes:
Algeria, Angola, Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, Laos, Lebanon, Monaco, Namibia, Nepal, and Venezuela.
These jurisdictions pose significant AML/CFT threats to the EU's financial system. All have committed at a high political level to remediate their deficiencies and are working with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on implementation plans.
Barbados, Gibraltar, Jamaica, Panama, the Philippines, Senegal, Uganda, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
These countries have successfully strengthened their AML/CFT frameworks and addressed strategic deficiencies identified by the FATF.
Next steps
The updated list will enter into force 20 days after publication in the EU's Official Journal.
This revision supports the EU's ongoing efforts to protect its financial system and ensure robust AML/CFT standards globally.
