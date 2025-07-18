Regulatory Insights

(continued)

Ajoint Plenary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and MONEYVAL concluded in Strasbourg on 13 June 2025, hosted by the Council of Europe. The meeting brought together delegates from over 200 jurisdictions to discuss global efforts to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing. Key outcomes include: Strengthening cross-border payments One of the most significant achievements was the approval of revisions to the FATF Standards, particularly to Recommendation 16. These changes aim to enhance transparency in cross-border payments over USD/EUR 1,000 by clarifying who is sending and receiving funds. The revisions, part of the G20 initiative to improve global payments, also introduce technology-based safeguards against fraud and errors. The revised standards were formally published on 18 June 2025, with implementation expected by 2030. Country evaluations and monitoring Latvia's Evaluation The Plenary adopted MONEYVAL's mutual evaluation report of Latvia — the first under the new evaluation cycle, focusing on effectiveness based on risk exposure. The report will be published later in 2025 following quality assurance. Progress under compliance enhancing procedures Czechia, Georgia, and the Slovak Republic — all under MONEYVAL's Compliance Enhancing Procedures — reported progress on addressing moderate shortcomings in key FATF Recommendations. These countries are expected to provide a further update in December 2025. Updates to increased monitoring ("Grey List")

: Bolivia and the Virgin Islands (UK) are now under increased monitoring due to strategic deficiencies in their AML/CFT/CPF frameworks. Removed: Croatia, Mali, and the United Republic of Tanzania were removed from the list, having successfully completed their action plans within the agreed timelines. They will continue engaging with their regional bodies to sustain improvements.