16 October 2024

Extradition Of Individual To Face US Sanctions Charges

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York has issued a press release, providing details of the arrest in Cyprus of Arthur Petrov a Russian-German national in August 2023 for the purposes of extradition to face charges in the US of breaching US sanctions against Russia.

Petrov only arrived in New York in August 2024 suggesting prolonged extradition proceedings in Cyprus.

Petrov operated the Cypriot company Astrafteros Technokosmos LTD, via which he procured US-origin microelectronics for onward sale, ultimately, to the Russian military through the company LLC Electrocom VPK.

Two other co-defendants remain at large.

Mark Handley
