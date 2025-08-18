EAC & CYTA Contract: Smart Electricity Meters

Client Alert: IOANNIDES DEMETRIOU LLC, acting on behalf of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus, has secured a victory of pivotal significance to our client and the electricity market of Cyprus in general before the Court of Appeal (Administrative Division).

We are a top-ranked, full-services commercial law firm at the forefront of the Cypriot legal services market. In our ranks we have lawyers recognised as leading individuals in their chosen fields. Our corporate law team has unrivalled experience and has advised on some of Cyprus’ largest business deals to date. Our litigators are purebred litigators who advocate some of the most complex, multi-jurisdictional disputes heard before the Cypriot courts. We act as counsel to the largest private and public entities in Cyprus, including the government of the Republic of Cyprus.

Client Alert: IOANNIDES DEMETRIOU LLC, acting on behalf of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus, has secured a victory of pivotal significance to our client and the electricity market of Cyprus in general before the Court of Appeal (Administrative Division).

The judgment in Appeals 13/2024 and 14/2024, handed down on the 18.7.2024, reverses the first instance judgment of the Administrative Court and paves the way for the signature of the contract between the Electricity Authority of Cyprus and the Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (CYTA) for the installation of 400,000 smart electricity meters all over Cyprus.

This project, valued at approximately EURO 50million, is a highly significant project as it represents a major and long awaited first step in the opening of the electricity market as well as the advent of the smart grid in Cyprus. Additionally, the introduction of a first roll out of 400,000 electricity smart meters will allow EAC and consumers to obtain electricity consumption data in real time. This translates to cost savings, improved efficiency, better planning and forecasting in relation to energy consumption and a host of other advantages the Cypriot consumer can benefit from.

The three lawyers involved in the matter from the outset on the part of our firm were our Managing Director, Andrew Demetriou and senior members of our Administrative law team, namely Partner Mrs. Anna Christou and Associate Director Mr. Demetris Kailis.

Pictured above at the signing ceremony of the contract between EAC and CYTA on 24.7.2024, from left to right, is the General Manager of EAC Mr. Adonis Yiasemides, the President of the Board of EAC Mr. George Petrou, the President of the Board of CYTA Mrs. Maria Tsiakka Olympiou, the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Cyprus Mr. George Papanastasiou and the Director General of the Ministry of Energy Mr. Marios Panayides.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.