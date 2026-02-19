ARTICLE
19 February 2026

Useful Information For Protecting Your Data

GZ
George Z. Georgiou & Associates LLC

Contributor

George Z. Georgiou & Associates LLC logo
With one of the top ranked teams on the island, comprising of dedicated specialised and experienced lawyers, arbitrators, mediators and legal consultants (including former judges), we are engaged in remaining at the forefront of legislative trends, and providing prompt and fully coordinated legal advice, to any client, on most areas of law.
Explore Firm Details
It has come to our attention that scammers are misusing registered law firm names, websites, and social media accounts to defraud individuals by soliciting money, investments, or sensitive personal information.
Cyprus Privacy
George Z. Georgiou & Associates LLC
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
George Z. Georgiou & Associates LLC’s articles from George Z. Georgiou & Associates LLC are most popular:
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
George Z. Georgiou & Associates LLC are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law and Law Department Performance topic(s)

It has come to our attention that scammers are misusing registered law firm names, websites, and social media accounts to defraud individuals by soliciting money, investments, or sensitive personal information.

Legitimate law firms will not request payments, fees, investments, or confidential personal information through private messages, unofficial social media accounts, or unsolicited communications. Any such requests should be treated with extreme caution.

If you believe you have been contacted by someone fraudulently impersonating a law firm or lawyer, or if you have been targeted by such a scam, please report it immediately to the Police and the Cyprus Bar Association.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
George Z. Georgiou & Associates LLC
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More