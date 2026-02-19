Useful Information For Protecting Your Data

It has come to our attention that scammers are misusing registered law firm names, websites, and social media accounts to defraud individuals by soliciting money, investments, or sensitive personal information.

Legitimate law firms will not request payments, fees, investments, or confidential personal information through private messages, unofficial social media accounts, or unsolicited communications. Any such requests should be treated with extreme caution.

If you believe you have been contacted by someone fraudulently impersonating a law firm or lawyer, or if you have been targeted by such a scam, please report it immediately to the Police and the Cyprus Bar Association.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.