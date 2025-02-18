Cyprus Corporate Tax Return & SIT Deadlines For 2022

Key Deadlines and Penalties Announced by the Cyprus Tax Department (CTD)

The Cyprus Tax Department (CTD) has set the deadline for submitting the Corporate Income Tax Return (TD4) and the Summary Information Table of Controlled Transactions (SIT) for the tax year 2022 as 28th February 2025.

Entities must file the SIT in accordance with Article 33(10) of the Income Tax Law (N118(I)/2002), as amended.

Extended Deadline for Submission

To support businesses, the CTD has granted an extension, confirming that no penalties will be imposed if the required documents are submitted by 31st May 2025.

Penalties for Late Submission

Failure to submit TD4 and SIT within the extended deadline will result in:

€500 fine for the late submission of the SIT.

€100 fine for the late submission of the TD4.

Guidance for Businesses

Businesses should ensure the timely preparation and submission of tax documents to remain compliant and avoid financial penalties.

