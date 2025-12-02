Registrar Of Companies Announcement As To Cheques

- within Transport and Intellectual Property topic(s)
The General Accounting Office of the Republic announces that, as of the 1st of January 2026, the State will cease accepting personal cheques as a method of payment for any outstanding obligations. This decision applies uniformly to both natural persons and legal entities.
Citizens are already afforded access to a range of efficient, secure, and straightforward electronic payment options, which will continue to facilitate the settlement of State-related dues. These include:
- Bank card payments, available both at physical points of service and through online platforms
- Bank transfers, including instant payment services, which enable the completion of transactions within seconds
For a limited transitional period, the use of banker's drafts will remain permissible; however, the intention is to phase out their acceptance in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, cash payments will continue to be accepted for transactions not exceeding €10,000.
The implementation of this policy aims to enhance the convenience, speed, and security associated with the payment of public-sector obligations, thereby improving the overall service experience for citizens.
