ARTICLE
2 December 2025

Registrar Of Companies Announcement As To Cheques

VK
G. Vrikis & Associates Ltd

Contributor

Cyprus Corporate/Commercial Law
Andria Aristeidou
The General Accounting Office of the Republic announces that, as of the 1st of January 2026, the State will cease accepting personal cheques as a method of payment for any outstanding obligations. This decision applies uniformly to both natural persons and legal entities.

Citizens are already afforded access to a range of efficient, secure, and straightforward electronic payment options, which will continue to facilitate the settlement of State-related dues. These include:

  • Bank card payments, available both at physical points of service and through online platforms
  • Bank transfers, including instant payment services, which enable the completion of transactions within seconds

For a limited transitional period, the use of banker's drafts will remain permissible; however, the intention is to phase out their acceptance in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, cash payments will continue to be accepted for transactions not exceeding €10,000.

The implementation of this policy aims to enhance the convenience, speed, and security associated with the payment of public-sector obligations, thereby improving the overall service experience for citizens.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Andria Aristeidou
Andria Aristeidou
