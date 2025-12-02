Registrar Of Companies Announcement As To Cheques

The General Accounting Office of the Republic announces that, as of the 1st of January 2026, the State will cease accepting personal cheques as a method of payment for any outstanding obligations. This decision applies uniformly to both natural persons and legal entities.

Citizens are already afforded access to a range of efficient, secure, and straightforward electronic payment options, which will continue to facilitate the settlement of State-related dues. These include:

Bank card payments, available both at physical points of service and through online platforms

Bank transfers, including instant payment services, which enable the completion of transactions within seconds

For a limited transitional period, the use of banker's drafts will remain permissible; however, the intention is to phase out their acceptance in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, cash payments will continue to be accepted for transactions not exceeding €10,000.

The implementation of this policy aims to enhance the convenience, speed, and security associated with the payment of public-sector obligations, thereby improving the overall service experience for citizens.

