Why A Cyprus Company And Not Any Other Company (Video)

CYAUSE Audit Services is an Audit & Assurance firm with offices in Cyprus and the UAE
Why a Cyprus company and not any other company this is one of the most common questions we are asked from many Prospect clients and the answer is not only taxation.
Why a Cyprus company and not any other company this is one of the most common questions we are asked from many Prospect clients and the answer is not only taxation. This is because 12.5% is not a significant tax to worry about and of course it's not a determining Factor. Tthe most important reason why our Cyprus companies are sold so frequently is of course the stability that our country offers to those owning. These companies there are no surprises when you hold and you have your Cyprus company. There are no changes in the regulations. There are no changes in the legal aspects of it and of course the information that you will know today will remain the same in Futures to come in years. To come this of course is not the case in other jurisdictions like for instance the UAE where it's a very Progressive jurisdiction where CH where taxes legislation. And of course compliance matters change very frequently in Cyprus once you create your setup, you will be free and ready to enjoy your company without any surprises. Year on year and this is coming from someone who's been doing this for more for several decades. Actually now unfortunately we're growing old and we are still super happy about this beautiful product that is called Cyprus limited company.

