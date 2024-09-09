Doing Business In Cyprus 2024: An Analysis Of Law & Practice

The legal system of Cyprus is a mix of common law and civil law, influenced significantly by its history as a former British colony and its membership in the European Union.

01 Legal System

Overview

The legal system of Cyprus is a mix of common law and civil law, influenced significantly by its history as a former British colony and its membership in the European Union. The Constitution of the Republic of Cyprus, adopted in 1960, is the supreme law of the island, providing the framework for governance and protecting fundamental rights and freedoms.

Key Legislation

Several key pieces of legislation form the backbone of the legal framework governing business operations in Cyprus:

Companies Law, Cap. 113 : This is the principal law regulating the formation, management, and winding up of companies in Cyprus. It incorporates many aspects of the UK Companies Act.

: This is the principal law regulating the formation, management, and winding up of companies in Cyprus. It incorporates many aspects of the UK Companies Act. Contract Law, Cap. 149 : This law governs contractual relationships and is heavily influenced by English common law principles.

: This law governs contractual relationships and is heavily influenced by English common law principles. Immovable Property (Tenure, Registration and Valuation) Law, Cap. 224 : Governs the ownership and registration of immovable property in Cyprus.

: Governs the ownership and registration of immovable property in Cyprus. Partnership and Business Names Law, Cap. 116 : Regulates partnerships and the registration of business names.

: Regulates partnerships and the registration of business names. Insolvency Laws: A collection of laws including the Bankruptcy Law, Cap. 5, and the Companies (Amendment) (No.2) Law of 2015, which govern the insolvency proceedings of individuals and companies.

Judicial Structure

Recent reforms have significantly transformed the judicial structure of Cyprus, introducing several specialized courts to enhance the efficiency and specialization of the judicial process. Here's an updated overview of the current judicial system:

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Cyprus has been restructured into two separate entities: the Supreme Constitutional Court and the "new" Supreme Court. This change aims to enhance specialization and efficiency in handling different types of cases.

Supreme Constitutional Court : This court deals with constitutional and administrative matters. It addresses cases referred by other courts or administrative bodies, including those involving constitutional issues and administrative appeals.

: This court deals with constitutional and administrative matters. It addresses cases referred by other courts or administrative bodies, including those involving constitutional issues and administrative appeals. Supreme Court: The new Supreme Court primarily handles civil and criminal matters at the highest level of appeal. This restructuring allows for more focused and efficient adjudication in these areas.

Court of Appeal

The establishment of the Court of Appeal marks a significant development in the judicial landscape. This court handles appeals from all lower courts, providing a crucial intermediate appellate level that was previously missing. The Court of Appeal aims to expedite the resolution of cases and reduce the burden on the Supreme Court.

Administrative Courts

Cyprus now has specialized administrative courts to handle various administrative law issues:

Administrative Review Court : This court addresses first-instance administrative matters.

: This court addresses first-instance administrative matters. Administrative Appeal Court: Handles appeals from the Administrative Review Court, ensuring a thorough review process for administrative decisions.

Commercial Court

The newly established Commercial Court is designed to handle complex commercial disputes involving claims exceeding €2 million. This court deals with a broad range of commercial issues, including competition law, intellectual property disputes, and arbitration-related matters. Notably, proceedings can be conducted in English if requested by one of the parties, making it more accessible for international litigants and enhancing Cyprus's attractiveness as a business hub.

Admiralty Court

The Admiralty Court specializes in maritime law disputes, taking over jurisdiction from the High Court and the District Courts. This court deals with issues such as shipping disputes, maritime contracts, and other related matters. Like the Commercial Court, the Admiralty Court can also conduct proceedings in English, facilitating international maritime litigation.

District Courts

District Courts continue to handle a wide range of civil and criminal cases at the first instance. These courts address matters not specifically assigned to the specialized courts. Additionally, they have jurisdiction over summary criminal offences and civil cases that fall within their geographical area.

Specialized Courts

Cyprus also maintains several specialized courts to address specific types of disputes:

Rent Control Court : Deals with landlord-tenant disputes.

: Deals with landlord-tenant disputes. Family Court : Handles cases related to family law, including divorce, child custody, and maintenance.

: Handles cases related to family law, including divorce, child custody, and maintenance. Industrial Disputes Court : Resolves employment-related disputes

: Resolves employment-related disputes Military Court: Addresses matters related to military personnel and their conduct.

Technological Advancements

The judicial reforms have also introduced a fully-fledged e-Justice system to streamline case management and filing processes. This digital transformation aims to make the judicial process more efficient and accessible, reducing delays and improving overall service delivery.

These reforms represent a significant milestone in the modernization of Cyprus' judicial system, enhancing its ability to handle complex and high-profile cases efficiently and effectively. The new courts, particularly the Commercial and Admiralty Courts, are expected to improve the business climate and attract foreign investment by providing specialized, expedited dispute resolution mechanisms.

