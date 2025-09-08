Infringement Of Copyright – Theft Of Source Code – Anton Piller Search And Seizure Order

In a recent high-stake intellectual property case, Pittas Legal Team acting on behalf of the Claimant/victim of the wrongdoing, succeeded in obtaining an ex parte Anton Piller Search and Seizure Order against one of the wrongdoers residing in Cyprus, who was accused of infringement of copyrights and the theft of the Claimant's source code.

Pursuant to the Anton Piller Search and Seizure order, the Court appointed supervising lawyers and an IT Forensic team, authorizing them to enter the Defendant's residence and work premises, conduct a search and accordingly, proceed with the seizure of any computers, mobile phones and other digital storage devices, retrieve passwords and preserve critical financial and electronic records and data, related to the stolen source code and the overall infringement of the Claimant's intellectual property rights.

The Anton Piller Order is an extraordinary and highly intrusive remedy granted only in exceptional and urgent circumstances, where the Court is satisfied that vital evidence is at serious risk of being concealed, tampered with or destroyed. As such, Anton Piller Search and Seizure Orders strike without warning, are executed immediately and may have significant consequences for the defendant.

Obtaining and executing Anton Piller Orders, is far from a routine matter. The likelihood of success can be increased by meticulous planning, including organizing pre-execution meetings, having an experienced legal team and careful preparation.

Within this year, Pittas Legal Team has successfully obtained Anton Piller search and seizure orders in two cases, one involving the theft of an AI Software Source Code and another, concerning the theft of a source code, designs and trade secrets etc., relating to gaming and gambling machines which constituted intellectual property rights of our client.

Led by Managing Partner Mr. Soteris Pittas, the Pittas Legal Team, has been involved in all major commercial disputes raised before the Cyprus Courts, and it is highly specialized in interim relief, including, inter alia, freeing orders, asset preservation orders, disclosure and Norwich Pharmacal Orders, Anton Pillers search and seizure orders, and other interlocutory orders for the protection of our client's rights and interests.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.