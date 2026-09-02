A Cyprus Company Breached Your Contract: Where And How Can You Sue?

A supplier may fail to deliver. A distributor may stop making payments. A commercial partner may terminate an agreement without justification. A Cyprus company may refuse to honour contractual obligations, leaving the foreign business facing substantial financial losses

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Doing business with a Cyprus company does not always end as expected.

A supplier may fail to deliver. A distributor may stop making payments. A commercial partner may terminate an agreement without justification. A Cyprus company may refuse to honour contractual obligations, leaving the foreign business facing substantial financial losses.

When this happens, one of the first questions is usually:

Can we sue the company in Cyprus and recover our losses?

The answer depends on the contract, the parties involved and the circumstances of the dispute.

Here are 10 practical issues a foreign business should consider.

1. Is the Other Party Actually a Cyprus Company?

The starting point is to identify precisely the legal entity with which you contracted.

This may sound obvious, but international corporate structures can involve parent companies, subsidiaries, trading names and companies incorporated in different jurisdictions.

Before proceedings are commenced, it is important to establish the correct contracting party and its registered details.

Suing the wrong company can create unnecessary costs and complications.

2. Check What the Contract Says About Where Disputes Must Be Heard

One of the first clauses a lawyer will examine is the jurisdiction clause.

Commercial contracts frequently state that disputes must be determined by the courts of a particular country.

Under Regulation (EU) No. 1215/2012, parties may, subject to the applicable requirements, agree that the courts of an EU Member State will have jurisdiction over disputes arising from their commercial relationship.

Such an agreement may be exclusive unless the parties have agreed otherwise.

Therefore, before commencing proceedings, check whether your contract contains wording such as:

“The Courts of Cyprus shall have exclusive jurisdiction…”

The answer may substantially affect where proceedings should be commenced.

3. A Cyprus Company Can Generally Be Sued in Cyprus

As a general rule under the European jurisdictional framework, a defendant domiciled in an EU Member State may be sued in the courts of that Member State.

For companies, Regulation (EU) No. 1215/2012 contains rules for determining where a company is domiciled, including its statutory seat, central administration or principal place of business.

Accordingly, where the defendant is a Cyprus company, the Cyprus Courts will commonly be an available forum.

However, that does not necessarily mean that Cyprus is the only jurisdiction in which proceedings may be brought.

4. Where Was the Contract Supposed to Be Performed?

This can be particularly important where the parties are located in different countries.

European rules provide additional jurisdictional grounds for contractual disputes.

In particular, depending on the nature of the contract, jurisdiction may be connected with the place where goods were delivered or should have been delivered, or where services were provided or should have been provided.

This means that an international contract involving a Cyprus company should not be analysed solely by looking at where the company is incorporated.

The place of contractual performance may also be significant.

5. Identify Exactly What Contractual Obligation Was Breached

Saying that the other party “did not respect the agreement” is not enough.

The precise contractual breach should be identified.

For example:

Were invoices left unpaid?

Were goods not delivered?

Were defective goods supplied?

Were services not provided?

Was an exclusivity obligation breached?

Was confidential information misused?

Was the agreement terminated prematurely?

Was a contractual notice or cure period ignored?

The wording of the agreement will usually be central to determining whether a breach occurred and what remedies may be available.

6. Preserve the Evidence Before the Dispute Escalates

Commercial claims are often won or lost on documentation.

Businesses should preserve the contract itself and any amendments, emails, correspondence, invoices, payment records, bank transfers, meeting notes, notices of breach or termination and other documents showing what each party actually did.

WhatsApp messages and other electronic communications may also become relevant depending on the circumstances.

Do not wait until litigation has commenced before trying to reconstruct what happened.

7. Calculate the Loss – Not Just the Unpaid Invoice

In a substantial commercial dispute, the amount claimed may extend beyond money that is immediately outstanding.

Depending on the contractual terms, the applicable law and the evidence, damages may potentially involve losses caused by the breach, including in appropriate cases loss of profits.

However, a claimant cannot simply select an arbitrary figure.

The loss must be legally recoverable and supported by evidence, and questions of causation, remoteness and mitigation may become important.

For significant claims, the calculation of damages should therefore be considered from an early stage.

8. Consider Whether Urgent Court Protection Is Required

Sometimes obtaining a judgment several years later is not enough.

A claimant may have information suggesting that assets are being transferred, money is being moved or steps are being taken which could frustrate the effectiveness of future proceedings.

Cyprus Courts have powers to grant interim relief in appropriate cases.

Depending on the facts, urgent applications may therefore need to be considered alongside the main commercial claim.

Such orders are not automatic. The legal requirements must be satisfied and the evidence supporting an urgent application can be critical.

9. Think About Recovery Before Starting the Case

Winning a judgment and recovering money are two different things.

Before commencing significant litigation, it can be commercially sensible to consider what is known about the defendant’s financial position and assets.

Does the company own property?

Does it conduct an active business?

Are there identifiable assets or receivables?

Are there other defendants potentially involved?

A strong legal claim is important, but the practical prospects of enforcement should also form part of the litigation strategy.

10. Do Not Wait Until the Claim Becomes More Difficult

Businesses sometimes spend months attempting informal negotiations while evidence disappears, contractual relationships change and potential procedural issues become more complicated.

Commercial negotiations can be valuable and litigation does not always need to be the first step.

However, a business facing a substantial contractual loss should obtain legal advice early enough to understand its position, the applicable limitation period, the available forum and whether any urgent protective measures should be considered.

Before Commencing Proceedings in Cyprus

A foreign company considering proceedings against a Cyprus company should therefore ask five basic questions:

Who exactly is the defendant?

Which courts have jurisdiction?

What contractual obligation was breached?

What losses can be proved?

And, ultimately, how will any judgment be enforced?

Answering those questions early can substantially affect the strategy and outcome of a cross-border commercial dispute.

Commercial Dispute With a Cyprus Company?

If your company is involved in a substantial contractual or cross-border commercial dispute involving Cyprus, Christos Paraskevas LLC can advise on jurisdiction, contractual claims, interim remedies and litigation before the Cyprus Courts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.