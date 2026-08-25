Video Featured Corporate Nominee Services And Registered Office In Cyprus: A 2026 Guide

Corporate nominee services in Cyprus allow regulated professionals to appear on public company records while beneficial owners maintain control through trust arrangements. This guide examines nominee directors, shareholders, and secretaries, explaining how they provide privacy on public registers while ensuring Cyprus tax residency through genuine local substance. Learn when these services are legally required, how they interact with beneficial ownership disclosure, and the risks to manage in 2026.

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What are corporate nominee services and registered office solutions in Cyprus?

Corporate nominee services appoint a third party to act for the beneficial owner of a Cyprus company. A nominee director keeps management and control in Cyprus, securing tax residency and the 15% corporate rate; a nominee shareholder preserves confidentiality while holding shares in trust; a nominee secretary handles compliance. A registered office address satisfies statutory requirements.

Corporate nominee services in Cyprus place a regulated local professional on the public company register in your place, as nominee director, nominee shareholder or company secretary, and provide the registered office address that every Cyprus company must have by law. They give you privacy on the public record and a genuine local footprint, while a declaration of trust keeps full ownership and control with you. Your identity is still disclosed confidentially to the beneficial ownership register, so the benefit is privacy from the public, not secrecy from the authorities. This guide explains each service, when you actually need it, the 2026 legal position, and the risks to manage. If you already know you need the service, see our corporate nominee services page.

Corporate nominee services are arrangements in which a trusted, regulated professional appears on the public record of a Cyprus company on behalf of its real owner. The nominee holds the position, director, shareholder or secretary, purely as a legal formality and acts only on the owner's written instructions. Alongside these roles sits the registered office, the statutory Cyprus address every company must maintain.

The point is not to disappear. Cyprus is a transparent, EU-aligned jurisdiction, and a nominee cannot lawfully conceal you from the tax authorities, banks or the beneficial ownership register. What a nominee does deliver is legitimate: your name stays off the publicly searchable register, and a locally resident officer helps anchor the company's management in Cyprus. Done properly, it is a privacy and substance tool, not a secrecy tool.

A nominee director is a Cyprus-resident individual or corporate director appointed to your company's board so that only the nominee's name appears at the Registrar of Companies. The nominee exercises the office formally and follows your instructions under a service agreement.

Beyond privacy, a resident director matters for tax. A Cyprus company is treated as tax resident, and so enjoys the 15% corporate tax rate and the country's wide double tax treaty network, only if it is managed and controlled in Cyprus. In practice that means a majority of Cyprus-resident directors who genuinely take the company's decisions on the island. A nominee director is a building block of that structure, but as explained below it is not, on its own, enough. For the detail, see our guide to the management and control test.

A nominee shareholder holds your shares on the public register while you remain the true, beneficial owner. The protection comes from a declaration of trust, a document signed by the nominee confirming that it holds the shares on trust for you and has no beneficial interest of its own. You keep every economic right: dividends, the power to instruct how votes are cast, and the right to have the shares transferred back to you or to a buyer whenever you choose.

To make control watertight, the arrangement is usually backed by a nominee service agreement, a power of attorney in your favour, and pre-signed, undated instruments of transfer. This is the standard, court-recognised way to keep ownership off the public shareholder register without surrendering anything.

Yes. Every Cyprus company must appoint a company secretary. The secretary is responsible for filing the annual return (form HE32), recording changes of directors, secretary and shareholders, and maintaining the statutory registers. Missing these filings leads to penalties and, if left unresolved, to strike-off. Using a professional secretary keeps the company in good standing without you having to manage Cyprus statutory paperwork yourself. The wider duties are covered in our article on the roles of a director and secretary.

The registered office is the company's official address in Cyprus. Under the Companies Law, Cap. 113, every company must have one from the moment it is incorporated. It is the address to which the Registrar of Companies, the Tax Department and the courts send official correspondence and legal documents, and it is where certain statutory records are kept.

A company cannot be registered without a registered office, and an existing company that loses its valid address risks missing official notices, incurring penalties and being struck off. A registered office service provides the address and, importantly, makes sure official mail is received and forwarded to you promptly.

Privacy on the public register. Officer and shareholder details are publicly searchable in Cyprus. A nominee keeps your name out of that record, which matters for public figures, competitive-sensitive ownership and personal security.

Cyprus tax residency and substance. A resident nominee director supports the management and control needed for the company to be Cyprus tax resident.

Meeting the legal minimum. A company simply cannot exist without a registered office and a secretary, so non-resident owners need these from day one.

Convenience. An owner abroad avoids being personally named and avoids handling local statutory filings and signatures.

You typically need nominee and registered office services when you are a non-resident owner incorporating in Cyprus, when you want the company to be Cyprus tax resident but have no local directors, or when public disclosure of your name would create a real privacy or security concern.

You may not need a nominee director if you already live in Cyprus or have local directors who genuinely run the company, though you will still need a registered office and a secretary. A good adviser tells you which elements you actually require rather than selling the full package by default.

Nominee services are entirely lawful in Cyprus and are used routinely in international structuring. They are also regulated. A provider of nominee and administration services is an obliged entity under the Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering Laws and must be a licensed administrative service provider, a lawyer regulated by the Cyprus Bar Association, or an accountant regulated by ICPAC. Before any appointment, the provider must complete full know-your-client and anti-money-laundering due diligence, verify your source of funds and file your details with the beneficial ownership register.

That regulatory framework is a feature, not a drawback. It is what makes the arrangement robust and bankable, and it is why an unregulated offshore agent promising total anonymity should be avoided.

No, and this is the single most misunderstood point. Cyprus maintains a beneficial ownership register, so your identity as ultimate beneficial owner is disclosed confidentially to the authorities whatever nominee arrangement you use. The nominee keeps your name off the register that the public can search; it does not, and cannot lawfully, hide you from the state, from banks conducting due diligence, or from tax authorities exchanging information. Anyone marketing a nominee as a way to become invisible to regulators is describing something illegal. Our UBO register guide sets out the current disclosure rules.

Not by itself. Cyprus corporate tax residency turns on where the company is managed and controlled, and that is a question of fact. The tax authorities look at where board meetings are held and where strategic decisions are really made, not merely at who is named as director. A nominee director whose company is actually run from abroad can be challenged on place of effective management and permanent establishment grounds, and the company may be taxed where its decisions are taken.

The answer is to build genuine substance around the appointment: hold board meetings in Cyprus, take real decisions locally, and keep proper records. Our economic substance guide explains how to do this so the tax position stands up to scrutiny.

Loss of control. The concern that a nominee could act against you is answered by the declaration of trust, service agreement, power of attorney and pre-signed transfer and resignation instruments, which together let you remove the nominee and recover the shares at any moment.

Paper-only substance. A nominee without real local governance can be treated as a sham for tax purposes. This is managed by putting genuine decision-making in Cyprus.

Banking. A nominee has no authority over the bank account; the mandate and signatory rights stay with you, so the nominee cannot touch the company's money.

Choosing the wrong provider. Using a regulated law firm rather than an unregulated agent ensures the arrangement is compliant and that your interests are legally protected.

With no registered office, you cannot incorporate, and an existing company risks missing official notices, penalties and strike-off.

With only foreign directors, the company is likely to fail the management and control test, lose Cyprus tax residency and treaty access, and be exposed to taxation abroad.

With no secretary or missed annual returns, penalties accrue and the company can be struck off, after which its assets can vest in the Republic.

With no nominee, your directorship and shareholding are publicly searchable by anyone, including competitors and the press.

We are a regulated Cyprus law firm with more than 40 years of corporate experience, supervised by the Cyprus Bar Association. We provide nominee director, nominee shareholder, company secretary and registered office services as a fully documented, compliant package, and we advise you honestly on what you need and on what a nominee can and cannot achieve. See our corporate nominee services page for what is included, or read our guide on how to open a company in Cyprus to see how nominee services fit the wider setup. Contact us for a confidential, fixed-fee proposal tailored to your structure.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.