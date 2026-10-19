Defending A Civil Lawsuit In Cyprus

A defendant may have a sound answer to a claim and still face judgment if the court papers go unanswered. Once proceedings have been served, the first priority is to establish the deadline for responding. The merits of the dispute can then be examined without the defence being put at risk by a missed procedural step.

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A defendant may have a sound answer to a claim and still face judgment if the court papers go unanswered. Once proceedings have been served, the first priority is to establish the deadline for responding. The merits of the dispute can then be examined without the defence being put at risk by a missed procedural step.

This article explains how a civil claim is defended under Part 7 of the Cyprus Civil Procedure Rules, principally before the District Courts. The new Rules apply to proceedings commenced from 1 September 2023 in the jurisdictions they cover. Older proceedings and cases governed by separate procedures require different treatment. Under the new system, the court takes an active role in managing the case, with emphasis on proportionate costs and resolving disputes without unnecessary proceedings.

The pre-action stage

By the time a claim reaches court, the parties should ordinarily have exchanged correspondence under the relevant pre-action procedure. There are separate protocols for specified monetary claims and for road traffic and personal injury claims, alongside general pre-action requirements for other disputes. They require the claimant to explain the claim and provide relevant material so that the parties can assess their positions and explore settlement. The defendant must also provide the response required by the applicable procedure.

The response periods differ according to the procedure that applies. These are pre-action deadlines. They do not ordinarily change the standard periods for entering an appearance and filing a defence once a Part 7 claim has been served.

Compliance is required before proceedings are issued. Exceptions include urgent cases and cases where the time between instructing a lawyer and the expiry of a limitation period is too short to allow compliance. Other reasonable and sufficient grounds for non-compliance must be fully explained in the claim form or pleading.

A defendant who received no prior letter of claim may have a legitimate complaint about the claimant’s conduct. That can affect costs or the directions the court gives, but it does not automatically invalidate the proceedings. The court papers still require a response.

The first review of the claim

A defendant should instruct a Cyprus litigation lawyer promptly after service. The review needs to cover everything served, including any accompanying applications or orders. An injunction, for example, may require action well before the deadline for the main defence. The date and manner of service also need to be established.

An adult defendant with capacity to conduct the proceedings may act in person, but must comply with the procedural rules. Where the defendant is represented by a lawyer, the prescribed appointment form must accompany the memorandum of appearance unless the court permits later filing.

At this stage, the documents behind the dispute matter as much as the allegations in the claim. Agreements and payment records should be retained, together with the correspondence, including emails and messages. Unfavourable documents need to be considered too. If an insurance policy may cover the claim or legal costs, the defendant should notify the insurer promptly and comply with the policy’s notification requirements.

Entering an appearance

A defendant who disputes all or part of the claim must file a memorandum of appearance, also called a notice of appearance. This records the defendant’s participation in the proceedings. It does not contain the detailed defence or amount, by itself, to an admission. A copy of the filed appearance must also be delivered to every other party.

The general deadline is 14 days from service of the claim form. If the claim form states that the statement of claim will follow, the period is generally 14 days from service of that statement instead.

The calculation must follow the Rules. Service outside Cyprus, a particular service order or an alternative procedure may produce a different timetable, so the deadline must be established from the papers and circumstances of service.

Challenging jurisdiction

Before addressing the substance of the dispute, it may be necessary to question whether the Cyprus court should hear it at all. This deserves particular attention in cross-border disputes and where a contract provides for proceedings elsewhere. An arbitration clause may also call for a separate procedural response.

A defendant challenging jurisdiction must indicate that intention in the appearance and generally file the relevant application within 14 days after filing the appearance. The supporting written evidence must be filed and served with the application. The appearance itself does not prevent the challenge. Failure to follow the required procedure can result in the defendant being treated as having accepted jurisdiction, although acceptance cannot give the court jurisdiction it lacks by law.

Preparing the defence

For a standard Part 7 claim, the general deadline for the defence is 28 days from the filing of the memorandum of appearance. The starting point is the filing of the appearance, rather than service of the claim. Exceptions include service outside the jurisdiction and cases involving a jurisdiction challenge.

The defence deadline is subject to the Rules on calculating time, including court vacations. Unless the court orders otherwise, the period from 10 July to 2 September inclusive is excluded when calculating the time for filing pleadings such as a defence.

The parties can agree in writing to extensions totalling up to 42 additional days, with the defendant notifying the court in writing immediately afterwards. The court also has power to extend time. Settlement discussions do not suspend the deadline; an extension must be properly secured.

The defence must answer the allegations in the statement of claim. It identifies what is admitted, what is denied and what the defendant cannot admit or deny and requires the claimant to prove. Where an allegation is denied, the reasons must be given. If the defendant relies on a different account of events, that account must be pleaded. A statement of truth is also required. A copy of the defence must be delivered to every other party immediately after filing.

The strength of a defence depends on the particular obligation alleged and the documents supporting each side’s account. In a debt claim, for example, a payment record may answer the demand. A contractual dispute may turn on whether the obligation relied on ever arose. In other cases, the real dispute concerns the amount claimed, even where liability is difficult to contest. Limitation may provide a defence, and any counterclaim or right of set-off should be considered while the pleading is being prepared.

Missed deadlines and default judgment

If the defendant fails to file an appearance or defence, the claimant may be entitled to obtain judgment in default, subject to the Rules. An appearance therefore does not protect a defendant who subsequently fails to file the defence.

Once a deadline has passed, the immediate question is whether judgment has already been entered. That will determine the steps now required to protect the defence.

The Rules require certain wrongly entered default judgments to be set aside. Where setting aside is discretionary, the defendant must establish a real prospect of successfully defending the claim or another good reason for setting aside or varying the judgment, or for allowing the defendant to defend the claim. The court will also consider whether the application was made promptly.

Applying to set aside a judgment does not automatically stop enforcement. A stay may need to be sought separately.

Evidence and the hearing

The defence sets out the defendant’s answer to the claim. The evidence follows its own timetable. There is no single deadline for submitting all evidence: disclosure of documents, witness statements and expert reports are subject to their respective requirements under the Rules and the court’s directions. Small claims also follow procedural arrangements that differ from the ordinary procedure.

The court manages preparation of the case through procedural directions. Disclosure may extend to documents which undermine a party’s position as well as those which support it, subject to the relevant rules and any valid claim to privilege. Preserving the full correspondence is therefore essential; selecting only the favourable parts can leave important gaps.

Witness accounts should be examined against the records made at the time. Where the dispute turns on technical matters, expert evidence may be needed, subject to the court’s permission and directions.

Some cases can be resolved without a full trial, through summary judgment or the determination of a preliminary issue where the conditions for those procedures are met. If disputed facts require a trial, witnesses give evidence and can be questioned before the judge reaches a decision.

A defendant need not necessarily attend every procedural hearing personally. Attendance may nevertheless be required by the court or for the defendant to give evidence. Clients based abroad should establish their likely attendance requirements early, even where a Cyprus lawyer handles the proceedings.

Settlement and costs

The issue of proceedings does not end the possibility of settlement. A defendant with a credible defence may still prefer an agreement that avoids the expense and uncertainty of trial. The decision should be based on the evidence and the financial consequences of continuing the case.

An agreement needs to deal expressly with costs, payment terms and the conclusion of the proceedings. Offers also require care because their terms and timing may affect a later costs order.

Costs remain within the court’s discretion. The successful party will generally receive a costs order, but it may not cover the full legal bill. A defendant who loses may have to contribute to the claimant’s costs as well as paying the judgment sum and any interest awarded. The likely costs exposure should be assessed at the outset and reviewed as the evidence develops.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.