Cyprus vs Bulgaria: Tax Comparison For Founders (Video)

Bulgaria's 10% corporate tax is lower than Cyprus on paper. But the real comparison goes beyond the headline rate to residency, treaties, dividends and structure. Here is how the two compare.
How tax residency, treaty networks, dividend treatment and legal structure affect the outcome, beyond the headline corporate rate.
Many founders compare Cyprus and Bulgaria on one number: the corporate tax rate. Bulgaria's 10% is lower than Cyprus at 15%, so the decision looks simple. It is not. The real comparison is about tax residency, the treaty network, how dividends are treated and the legal structure around the company. Here is how the two compare once you look past the headline rate.
Bulgaria vs Cyprus: the headline numbers
|Tax
|Bulgaria
|Cyprus
|Corporate income tax
|10%
|15%
|Dividend tax
|5%
|0% withholding to non-residents; 0% for non-dom residents
|Personal income tax
|10% flat
|Progressive, with non-dom exemptions on dividends and interest
|Capital gains on share sale
|Generally taxed
|Exempt (unless Cyprus real estate)
|Double tax treaties
|Smaller network
|60+ treaties
The case for Bulgaria: the lower rate
Bulgaria has the lowest headline corporate tax in the EU at 10%, a 10% flat personal income tax, and a 5% tax on dividends. For a simple, locally focused business, the arithmetic is attractive and the compliance burden is light.
The limits show up when the business is international. Bulgaria's treaty network is smaller than Cyprus, the dividend tax is a real second layer, and the holding-company framework is less developed. For a founder whose income flows across borders, the headline 10% does not tell the whole story.
The case for Cyprus: the better structure
Cyprus charges 15% corporate tax, but the structure around it is built for international business:
- No withholding tax on dividends paid to non-residents, against Bulgaria's 5% dividend tax.
- Non-dom residents pay no tax on dividends, only the 2.65% healthcare contribution, capped.
- A dividend participation exemption and no capital gains tax on share disposals make Cyprus a strong holding jurisdiction.
- The IP Box regime can bring the effective rate on qualifying intellectual property income to about 3%.
- More than 60 double tax treaties, plus access to EU directives.
For an international group, the dividend treatment and treaty network usually matter more than five percentage points on the corporate rate. A 5% dividend tax on every distribution can outweigh the lower headline rate over time.
Which one fits your business
If the business is small, local and simple, Bulgaria's flat 10% is hard to beat on cost. If income crosses borders, if you plan to hold subsidiaries, or if an eventual sale is on the horizon, Cyprus usually produces a cleaner result because of its treaty network, dividend treatment and capital gains exemption.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]