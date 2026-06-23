Cyprus vs Bulgaria: Tax Comparison For Founders (Video)

Bulgaria's 10% corporate tax is lower than Cyprus on paper. But the real comparison goes beyond the headline rate to residency, treaties, dividends and structure. Here is how the two compare.

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How tax residency, treaty networks, dividend treatment and legal structure affect the outcome, beyond the headline corporate rate.

Many founders compare Cyprus and Bulgaria on one number: the corporate tax rate. Bulgaria's 10% is lower than Cyprus at 15%, so the decision looks simple. It is not. The real comparison is about tax residency, the treaty network, how dividends are treated and the legal structure around the company. Here is how the two compare once you look past the headline rate.

Tax Bulgaria Cyprus Corporate income tax 10% 15% Dividend tax 5% 0% withholding to non-residents; 0% for non-dom residents Personal income tax 10% flat Progressive, with non-dom exemptions on dividends and interest Capital gains on share sale Generally taxed Exempt (unless Cyprus real estate) Double tax treaties Smaller network 60+ treaties

Bulgaria has the lowest headline corporate tax in the EU at 10%, a 10% flat personal income tax, and a 5% tax on dividends. For a simple, locally focused business, the arithmetic is attractive and the compliance burden is light.

The limits show up when the business is international. Bulgaria's treaty network is smaller than Cyprus, the dividend tax is a real second layer, and the holding-company framework is less developed. For a founder whose income flows across borders, the headline 10% does not tell the whole story.

Cyprus charges 15% corporate tax, but the structure around it is built for international business:

No withholding tax on dividends paid to non-residents, against Bulgaria's 5% dividend tax.

Non-dom residents pay no tax on dividends, only the 2.65% healthcare contribution, capped.

A dividend participation exemption and no capital gains tax on share disposals make Cyprus a strong holding jurisdiction.

The IP Box regime can bring the effective rate on qualifying intellectual property income to about 3%.

More than 60 double tax treaties, plus access to EU directives.