Cyprus vs Netherlands: Tax Comparison For Founders

In the Netherlands, corporate tax and Box 2 dividend tax combine to reduce what you keep from your profit. Here is how 200,000 euros of profit is treated in the Netherlands versus Cyprus.

If you run a company in the Netherlands, the tax system works in two layers. Corporate tax takes the first share of profit, and Box 2 tax takes another share when you pay yourself a dividend. Combined, they reduce what you keep. Cyprus taxes the same profit once at 15% and, for non-domiciled residents, leaves the dividend almost intact. Here is how 200,000 euros of profit is treated in each country.

Tax Netherlands Cyprus Corporate income tax 19% up to 200,000 euros, 25.8% above 15% flat Tax on dividends to the owner Box 2: 24.5% up to a threshold, 31% above 0% for non-dom residents (2.65% GHS, capped) Dividend withholding tax 15%, with treaty and EU directive relief 0% to non-residents Capital gains on share sale Taxed under Box 2 Exempt (unless Cyprus real estate)

A Dutch BV pays 19% corporate tax on the first 200,000 euros of profit and 25.8% on anything above. That is the first layer.

When the owner takes profit out, it falls under Box 2, which taxes income from a substantial shareholding of 5% or more. The Box 2 rate is 24.5% up to a threshold and 31% above it. There is also a 15% dividend withholding tax, though it is creditable or relieved under treaties and the EU Parent-Subsidiary Directive.

Take 200,000 euros of company profit and distribute all of it to the owner. The figures below are illustrative and ignore personal allowances and timing.

Step Netherlands Cyprus (non-dom resident) Profit 200,000 200,000 Corporate tax 38,000 (19%) 30,000 (15%) Profit after corporate tax 162,000 170,000 Tax on distribution ~39,700 (Box 2 at 24.5%) ~4,505 (2.65% GHS, capped) Kept by the owner ~122,300 ~165,500

The corporate rates are not far apart. The difference is the second layer.

These are simplified figures to show the shape of the two systems. The exact Dutch result depends on the Box 2 thresholds and your other income; the Cyprus result depends on the healthcare contribution cap and your residency status.

A Cyprus company pays 15% corporate tax. After that:

No withholding tax applies to dividends paid to non-residents.

A non-domiciled Cyprus tax resident pays no income tax or Special Defence Contribution on dividends.

The only charge is the General Healthcare System contribution at 2.65%, capped at 180,000 euros of annual income.

Both countries are credible EU holding jurisdictions with participation exemptions. The Netherlands has one of the largest treaty networks in the world; Cyprus has lower effective taxation on distributed profit for non-dom residents and 0% outbound withholding tax.

The right choice depends on the group structure, where you are tax resident, and whether the Cyprus company has genuine substance. For how a Cyprus holding structure is built, see why Cyprus works as a holding company jurisdiction, or contact us to compare the two for your business.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the corporate tax rate in the Netherlands?

The Netherlands charges 19% corporate tax on the first 200,000 euros of profit and 25.8% above that. Cyprus charges a flat 15%.

What is Box 2 tax in the Netherlands?

Box 2 taxes income from a substantial shareholding (5% or more), including dividends, at 24.5% up to a threshold and 31% above it. This applies on top of corporate tax. Cyprus non-dom residents pay no tax on dividends beyond the 2.65% healthcare contribution.

Does the Netherlands charge dividend withholding tax?

Yes, generally 15%, subject to treaty relief and the EU Parent-Subsidiary Directive. Cyprus charges no withholding tax on dividends paid to non-residents.

Is Cyprus better than the Netherlands for a holding company?

Both are credible EU holding jurisdictions with participation exemptions. Cyprus typically has lower effective taxation on distributed profit for non-dom residents and 0% outbound withholding tax, while the Netherlands has a very large treaty network. The right choice depends on the group structure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.