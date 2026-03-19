Compliance, Competitiveness And Corporate Criminal Defence

On 25 March, the Compliance Department of Toda & Nel-lo and the Madrid Chamber of Commerce will co-organize a conference focused on the main challenges companies face in terms of regulatory compliance and the prevention of criminal risks.

The session, which will be held in person at the Plaza Independencia headquarters, will analyze from a practical perspective the growing need for organizations to adopt effective criminal risk prevention policies adapted to their structure and activities.

In a context marked by increasing regulatory complexity and a rise in risks associated with business activity, compliance has become a strategic tool for companies. The Spanish Criminal Code establishes that legal entities may be held criminally liable for offences committed by their directors or employees, placing the management of these risks at the center of corporate governance.

During the conference, the main keys to implementing a Criminal Risk Prevention System will be discussed, as well as the mechanisms that enable companies to prevent unlawful conduct within the organization and, where appropriate, to exempt or mitigate their criminal liability.

The Toda & Nel-lo team will also analyze the key issues companies must consider when addressing corporate criminal defence, highlighting the importance of having effective control systems that help protect business continuity and strengthen competitiveness in the market.

The conference is aimed at executives, compliance officers, legal advisors and professionals interested in strengthening internal control systems within their organizations.

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