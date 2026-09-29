His Drug-Use Acquittal Was Protected When He Challenged Another Conviction

The defendant went to the Court of Cassation, to challenge his conviction on cannabis possession. But the appeal judgment had left two other charges unanswered, despite his earlier acquittals. The court had to decide, whether his own challenge could put those acquittals at risk.

Key Takeaways

The prosecution appealed the original acquittals, but only the defendant sought cassation review. That distinction mattered to what the court could do after quashing the appellate judgment.

The drug-use acquittal was protected by a rule against worsening the defendant’s position through his own challenge. The cannabis-possession acquittal rested on doubts about the evidence.

An omitted charge is not automatically an acquittal. The earlier rulings and each party’s challenges must be checked.

Case Background and Court Findings

This case involved three separate accusations: possession of cannabis for personal use, possession of psychotropic substances for personal use and consumption of two psychotropic substances. The Court of First Instance acquitted the defendant of all three for insufficient evidence. The Public Prosecution appealed. The Court of Appeal reversed the cannabis-possession acquittal, convicted him on that charge and imposed imprisonment. However, it omitted to decide the other two charges, one of which concerned drug use.

The defendant challenged his conviction before the Court of Cassation. At that stage, the Public Prosecution did not bring its own cassation challenge. The court initially found the appellate judgment defective because it did not identify the statutory provisions under which punishment had been imposed. It quashed the judgment and fixed a hearing to consider the merits. When it subsequently addressed the case, it had to account for the earlier decisions, the charges each decision covered and the identity of the party who had brought the cassation challenge.

The procedural difficulty concerned the two charges omitted from the appellate decision. The first-instance court had acquitted the defendant on both. The prosecution had appealed those acquittals, but the Court of Appeal had not decided them. The subsequent cassation challenge came from the defendant alone. The Court of Cassation therefore considered those steps together. It did not approach the two charges as if they were entirely new matters, unaffected by previous decisions or by the limits governing the current challenge.

Legal Limits on Review and Worsening an Appellant's Position

The court upheld the acquittals for possession and consumption of psychotropic substances so that the defendant would not be placed in a worse position because of his own challenge. It explained that the appellate judgment had been quashed at his request, without a corresponding cassation challenge by the prosecution. His attempt to overturn the conviction against him could not therefore become the means of worsening his position on the two charges for which he had previously been acquitted. That was the specific reason protecting the drug-use acquittal.

The cannabis-possession charge, which had resulted in the appellate conviction, was examined separately on its evidence. The court also upheld the acquittal on that charge after finding reason to doubt the evidence attributed to the defendant. However, that conclusion had a different basis from the decision concerning drug use. For cannabis possession, the court assessed the strength of the evidence. For the other two charges, it applied the restriction against worsening the appellant’s position through his own challenge. Outcomes appearing in the same judgment need not share the same reasoning.

At first glance, it may seem inconsistent to say that the prosecution appealed and also that the defendant was the sole appellant. The explanation is that these statements concern different stages. The prosecution challenged the original acquittal before the Court of Appeal. After the appellate judgment, the defendant sought cassation review and the prosecution did not bring a challenge at that stage. The court was examining the limits of that later review, rather than simply asking whether the prosecution had objected at any point in the case’s history.

The UAE Criminal Procedure Law recognises the rule that where a judgment is quashed at the request of a party other than the Public Prosecution, that party must not be prejudiced by their own challenge. Applying the rule requires identifying the judgment under review, its scope and the parties who challenged it. It does not mean that every defendant who appeals must be acquitted. Nor does it prevent rejection of a challenge and maintenance of a properly supported conviction. It limits deterioration of the appellant’s position attributable to their own challenge alone.

Procedural Analysis of Court Judgments

This is why the operative part of each judgment must be read carefully. It records what the court actually ordered: acquittal, conviction, adjustment of a penalty or another outcome. A charge may be mentioned in the reasons without being clearly determined in the operative decision, or the ruling may address only one accusation. In this case, identifying the two charges omitted from the appellate decision was necessary because the first-instance court had already decided them in the defendant’s favour.

When reviewing a similar file, the judgments and challenges should be arranged chronologically. For each charge, the review should identify the first-instance outcome, whether it was challenged, what the Court of Appeal decided and who subsequently sought cassation review. This exercise depends on the court documents themselves, rather than the defendant’s recollection or a short description of the case. Someone may say they lost their appeal when the judgment actually convicted them of one offence while leaving other charges in a different procedural position.

One incorrect conclusion must be avoided: omission to decide a charge does not automatically amount to an acquittal in every case. Here, there was an earlier acquittal, an appellate judgment omitting two charges and a cassation challenge brought by the defendant without one from the prosecution. The court relied on that combination. Different previous rulings or different parties challenging the decision may produce a different analysis. Finding an accusation absent from the operative part does not, by itself, establish that it has ended without examining the rest of the proceedings.

A valid prosecution challenge at the relevant stage may also change the scope of the reviewing court’s powers. This judgment should therefore not be presented as a universal guarantee that seeking review can never produce a less favourable outcome, whatever the circumstances. The practical question is whether the prosecution has properly opened the relevant part of the decision to review and what its challenge covers. In the reported case, the court established that cassation had occurred on the defendant’s challenge alone and applied the corresponding protection.

The drug-use acquittal was ultimately upheld without requiring the court to establish it afresh through the same evidential assessment used at first instance. The court was bound by the legal limits governing the review before it. The decision is particularly useful where several accusations have produced different outcomes at different stages. Part of the defence may concern what the court is legally entitled to reconsider at all. A complete review therefore includes the earlier judgments and challenges, as well as the evidence, because those procedural documents directly preserved the acquittal in this case.

Conclusion

The result depended on the path each charge had taken through the courts. Reading the judgments charge by charge showed why the defendant’s own cassation challenge could not be used to undo his earlier drug-use acquittal.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can the prosecution appeal an acquittal in a UAE criminal case?

Yes, the Public Prosecution can challenge an acquittal through the applicable procedures. Whether the challenge succeeds depends on its grounds, and the reviewing court’s assessment.

2. Can my sentence increase if I appeal a conviction?

If you alone appeal a criminal conviction, the Court of Appeal cannot increase your sentence. If the Public Prosecution also appeals, the court may change the judgment against you including by imposing a heavier sentence.

3. Is there a difference between an appeal and a cassation challenge?

An appeal, and a cassation challenge take place at different stages, and may involve different grounds, and powers of review. That distinction matters, when assessing which findings can be reconsidered, and whether the prosecution has challenged them.

4. What happens if the appeal court does not address one of the charges against me?

An omitted charge is not automatically treated as an acquittal. Its position depends on the earlier judgment, what was appealed and what the appeal court ordered.

5. What documents should be checked before challenging a judgment?

Check the operative part of each judgment, and the appeals or the cassation challenges filed by each party. They show which charges were decided, and which issues were placed before the reviewing court.

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