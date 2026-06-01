The Translation of Law No. 82 of 2016 provides an English translation of Egypt’s law on combating illegal migration and migrant smuggling. Law No. 82 of 2016 was enacted to establish a comprehensive legal framework for combating illegal migration, criminalizing migrant-smuggling activities, protecting smuggled migrants, and strengthening national and international cooperation in addressing transnational organized crime related to migration.

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The Translation of Law No. 82 of 2016 provides an English translation of Egypt’s law on combating illegal migration and migrant smuggling. Law No. 82 of 2016 was enacted to establish a comprehensive legal framework for combating illegal migration, criminalizing migrant-smuggling activities, protecting smuggled migrants, and strengthening national and international cooperation in addressing transnational organized crime related to migration.

This English Translation of the Combating Illegal Migration and Smuggling of Migrants Law outlines the definitions, criminal offenses, penalties, jurisdictional rules, international judicial cooperation mechanisms, and protection measures introduced by the legislation. The law also established institutional mechanisms to coordinate national efforts aimed at preventing illegal migration, supporting vulnerable groups, and enhancing cooperation with regional and international partners.

To facilitate the implementation of the law, Egypt issued Executive Regulation No. 983 of 2018, which sets out the procedures, administrative mechanisms, and operational rules necessary for applying the provisions of the legislation in practice. The executive regulation clarifies the roles and responsibilities of the competent authorities, the National Coordinating Committee, and other governmental bodies involved in combating illegal migration and smuggling of migrants.

Together, Law No. 82 of 2016 and Executive Regulation No. 983 of 2018 form an integrated legal and regulatory framework governing the prevention of illegal migration, the prosecution of migrant-smuggling offenses, the protection of migrants and witnesses, and the coordination of national and international efforts in this field. This translation is intended to assist legal practitioners, researchers, policymakers, businesses, and international stakeholders in understanding the Egyptian legal framework regulating these matters.

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