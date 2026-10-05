International Arbitration In The UAE: Navigating The Legal Landscape

1. General

1.1 Prevalence of Arbitration

International arbitration is one of the principal meth ods of resolving disputes in the UAE for both domestic and international parties, and is firmly integrated into the jurisdiction’s dispute resolution architecture. This is reflected in:

the UAE’s comprehensive arbitral legal framework;

the establishment of leading arbitral institutions within it; and

its growing status as an enforcement-friendly juris diction.

Legal Framework

The applicable arbitral legal framework in the UAE differs depending on whether the proceedings are seated onshore or offshore (ie, in a freezone such as the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) or the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)). The key legislation is set out as follows:

onshore: Federal Law No 6 of 2018 (as amended) (the “UAE Arbitration Law”);

offshore (DIFC): DIFC Arbitration Law No 1 of 2008 (as amended) (the “DIFC Arbitration Law”); and 4

offshore (ADGM): the ADGM Arbitration Regula tions 2015 (as amended) (the “ADGM Arbitration Regulations”).

The choice of the DIFC or ADGM as the seat of the arbitration is increasingly popular, given they adopt a common law system of jurisprudence – which affords greater predictability in terms of precedent. By con trast, onshore UAE follows a civil law system.

Article 20 of the DIAC 2022 Rules and Article 22 (2) of the ArbitrateAD 2024 Rules respectively designate the DIFC and ADGM as the default seat in the absence of party agreement, though onshore seats remain common (51% of the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC)’s 2024 caseload was seated in onshore Dubai (DIAC Annual Report 2024, p 51)).

Arbitral Institutions There are two leading arbitral institutions in the UAE:

DIAC; and

the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre (branded as ArbitrateAD).

Their rules are based on modern international arbitra tion principles, including party autonomy, separability of the arbitration agreement and limited court inter vention – balanced with court support for the arbitral process.

Their popularity is evident in their caseload statis tics. DIAC registered 262 cases in 2024 (DIAC Annual Report 2024, p 48). The abolition of the DIFC-LCIA has naturally increased DIAC’s caseload (see 1.3 Arbitration Institutions). Of the 262 cases, 65% were brought on the basis of a DIAC arbitration agreement, with 26% being on the basis of a DIFC-LCIA arbi tration agreement (DIAC Annual Report 2024, p 48). Equally, ArbitrateAD’s inaugural biennial report cov ering the period from 2024 to 2026 has recorded a 38% increase in cases since its first year of operation (ArbitrateAD inaugural report, p 26).

For completeness, there are also other arbitral insti tutions operating in the UAE. This includes the Shar jah International Commercial Arbitration Centre and the Ras Al Khaimah Commercial Arbitration Centre. The Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA) and International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) courts have also opened case management offices in the DIFC and ADGM, respectively.

Enforcement

The UAE is widely regarded as being an enforcement friendly jurisdiction. It ratified the 1958 Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (the “New York Convention”), and incorpo rated it into its domestic legal framework via Federal Decree No 43 of 2006. This allows foreign awards to be enforced in the relevant onshore and/or offshore forum – subject to limited grounds for annulment or refusal.

1.2 Key Industries

The key industries for international arbitration in the UAE are those that generate high-value, technically complex or cross-border commercial disputes. In practice, this includes the following.

Construction, infrastructure and real estate: the UAE’s project economy – including major develop ment, transport and utilities projects – produces a multitude of high-value, technically complex disputes involving delay, variations, defects, pro longation costs and termination. This constitutes approximately 58% of DIAC’s caseload and 68% of ArbitrateAD’s caseload (DIAC Annual Report 2024, p 28; ArbitrateAD inaugural report, p 27).

Energy and natural resources: this is another key sector, particularly given Abu Dhabi’s role in oil and gas activities and the wider region’s cross-border trade activities in relation to such commodities. This constitutes approximately 10% of DIAC’s caseload (DIAC Annual Report 2024, p 28).

Shipping and international trade: the UAE is stra tegically positioned for regional trading and trans port. Disputes typically arise out of international sale contracts, distribution agreements, charter parties, freight, port services – and, most recently, supply-chain disruption given the surrounding conflict in the region.

Other key sectors include consumer goods, insurance, intellectual property, and banking and finance (the latter accounting for 4% of DIAC’s caseload (DIAC Annual Report 2024, p 28)).

Arbitration is attractive in these sectors for several reasons, including:

confidentiality and neutrality of the process (par ticularly important where government-related enti ties are involved);

the ability to select a tribunal with relevant exper tise; and

cross-border enforceability of arbitral awards (see 12. Enforcement of an Award).

1.3 Arbitration Institutions

DIAC and ArbitrateAD are the two leading arbitral insti tutions in the UAE. They have earned a firm reputation as being neutral, modern and innovative centres for dispute resolution (see 1.1 Prevalence of Arbitration).

Further, their establishment illustrates the UAE’s pro gression from being a jurisdiction primarily used for the enforcement of foreign arbitral awards to being a regional arbitration hub in its own right – with Dubai and Abu Dhabi each offering institutional options capable of supporting both domestic and international disputes.

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