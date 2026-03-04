Enforcing Arbitral Awards In Ethiopia: From AACCSA Award To US Federal Court — A USD 5.3M Cross-Border Recovery Case Study

When an Ethiopian arbitral tribunal renders a multi-million dollar award, winning is only half the battle. The real challenge begins when the losing party refuses to pay and their assets sit in another jurisdiction entirely. This article examines how 5A Law Firm LLP successfully navigated the enforcement of a USD 5.3 million AACCSA arbitral award through the US Federal Court system, providing a practical roadmap for cross-border award recovery under the New York Convention.

Background: The Dispute and AACCSA Arbitration

The underlying dispute arose from a commercial agreement between an Ethiopian company and a US-based counterpart involving the supply and distribution of goods in the Ethiopian market. When the contractual relationship deteriorated, the Ethiopian party initiated arbitration proceedings before the Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations (AACCSA), one of Ethiopia's most established arbitral institutions.

The arbitration clause in the parties' agreement designated AACCSA as the arbitral institution, with Addis Ababa as the seat of arbitration and Ethiopian law as the governing law. After extensive proceedings, including witness testimony, expert evidence, and detailed submissions on damages, the tribunal rendered an award of approximately USD 5.3 million in favour of the Ethiopian claimant.

The respondent, however, had no meaningful assets within Ethiopia. Its principal operations, bank accounts, and real property were located in the United States. This presented the central enforcement challenge: how to convert an Ethiopian arbitral award into a collectible judgment in the US.

Ethiopia's New York Convention Framework

Ethiopia's accession to the United Nations Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (the New York Convention) through Proclamation No. 1184/2020 was a watershed moment for Ethiopian arbitration. The Convention entered into force for Ethiopia on 22 November 2020, making Ethiopia the 165th State Party.

Prior to this accession, enforcing foreign arbitral awards in Ethiopia was notoriously difficult due to the reciprocity requirement under Article 461(1) of the Civil Procedure Code. Ethiopian courts, following the restrictive interpretation in the Paulos Papassinus case, required proof of a judicial assistance treaty as the sole means of establishing reciprocity. Since Ethiopia had only one such treaty (with China, ratified under Proclamation No. 1007/2017), foreign awards from virtually every other jurisdiction were practically unenforceable.

The New York Convention fundamentally changed this landscape. Under the Convention, courts of signatory states must recognize and enforce foreign arbitral awards unless one of seven narrow grounds for refusal under Article V is established. Both Ethiopia and the United States are Convention signatories, creating a clear legal pathway for cross-border enforcement.

Ethiopia's Reservations

Ethiopia made three reservations when acceding to the Convention, each with significant practical implications:

Reciprocity reservation: Ethiopia will apply the Convention only to awards made in the territory of another Contracting State. Since the US is a Contracting State, this reservation did not impede enforcement in the present case.

Commercial reservation: The Convention applies only to disputes arising from legal relationships considered commercial under Ethiopian law. Given the commercial nature of the supply agreement, this reservation was satisfied.

Temporal reservation: Under Article 3 of Proclamation No. 1184/2020, the Convention applies only to arbitration agreements concluded and awards rendered after Ethiopia's accession date. This is the most impactful reservation and must be carefully evaluated in every case. In our matter, the arbitration agreement post-dated the accession, clearing this threshold.

The Domestic Enforcement Pipeline: Proclamation No. 1237/2021 (Arts 51–53)

Ethiopia's accession to the New York Convention created the treaty gateway for recognition and enforcement of Convention awards. In parallel, Proclamation No. 1237/2021 (Arbitration and Conciliation Working Procedure Proclamation) operationalizes enforcement by supplying (i) a general execution rule for arbitral awards, (ii) a defined and limited objection regime, and (iii) a treaty-first rule for foreign awards — all of which complement the Convention's pro-enforcement design.

Recognition and Execution as a Domestic "Pipeline" (Arts 51–52)

First, Proclamation No. 1237/2021 states the baseline proposition that an arbitral award — whether rendered in Ethiopia or abroad — is binding and is executed through court-assisted procedures by applying the Civil Procedure Code execution mechanisms before the competent executing court (i.e., the court that would have executed the judgment had the dispute been litigated). This is the Proclamation's functional bridge between arbitral finality and state coercive power (Art. 51(1)).

Second, the Proclamation tightens the documentary discipline of enforcement: a party seeking court execution must submit (i) the arbitration agreement and (ii) the original award or an authenticated copy; where an award is brought into Ethiopia for recognition or execution it must be authenticated by the relevant organ; and where the award language differs from the executing court's language, the applicant must supply a translation (Art. 51(2)–(4)). These requirements matter in practice because enforcement disputes frequently pivot on authenticity and translation objections rather than merits.

Third, the Proclamation limits post-award resistance through an objection-to-enforcement regime. It provides that an objection to enforcement is generally confined to circumstances where a set-aside application has not already been dismissed, and it enumerates narrow grounds reflecting classic due-process and validity concerns (capacity, notice and opportunity to be heard, tribunal independence and regularity, etc.). Importantly, the Proclamation also provides that no appeal lies from a court decision rendered on an application of non-enforcement, which is designed to reduce multi-tier delaying tactics at the execution phase (Art. 52).

Foreign Awards: Treaty-First, Then Residual Statutory Filters (Art 53)

For foreign arbitral awards, Proclamation No. 1237/2021 adopts a treaty-first approach: where a foreign award "falls under" an international treaty ratified by Ethiopia (which includes the New York Convention for post-accession situations), it "may be recognized or enforced" in accordance with that treaty (Art. 53(1)). This provision is conceptually significant: it anchors the Convention's primacy within Ethiopia's internal legal order and signals that Ethiopian courts should start with the treaty framework rather than defaulting to older reciprocity-heavy doctrines.

The Proclamation then adds residual statutory refusal grounds "without prejudice" to treaty enforcement. These include (among others) lack of reciprocity, invalid arbitration agreement or irregular tribunal formation under the law of the seat, non-enforceability under Ethiopian law, and procedural inequality or fair-hearing defects (Art. 53(2)). In a Convention case, the treaty should control; but in practice, these statutory grounds can still appear in pleadings and judicial reasoning, so award creditors should be prepared to show that (i) the Convention applies and (ii) none of the Convention (Article V) defenses are substantiated.

Why Arts 51–53 Matter for Cross-Border Enforcement

Proclamation No. 1237/2021 expressly extends certain provisions — including Articles 51–53 — to international arbitrations seated outside Ethiopia. Even when the enforcement action is pursued abroad, these provisions remain useful because they help demonstrate that the award is treated as binding and execution-capable under the law closely connected to the dispute, seat, or institution — facts that often surface when debtors attempt "not binding yet" or "procedural irregularity" narratives in foreign enforcement courts.

Enforcement Strategy in the United States

With the award in hand, the enforcement strategy required navigating the US legal system's implementation of the New York Convention through Chapter 2 of the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA), 9 U.S.C. sections 201-208.

Step 1: Jurisdiction and Venue Selection

Under the FAA, a petition to confirm a foreign arbitral award may be filed in any federal district court where the award-debtor has assets, maintains a place of business, or is domiciled. We identified the district where the respondent maintained its principal operations and banking relationships, ensuring both personal jurisdiction over the debtor and practical access to attachable assets.

Step 2: Filing the Petition

Unlike a standard lawsuit, recognition of a Convention award is initiated by filing a "petition" rather than a "complaint." The petition must include: (a) an authenticated original or certified copy of the arbitral award, (b) the original arbitration agreement or a certified copy, and (c) certified English translations of both documents where the originals are not in English.

We prepared the documentation meticulously, ensuring that the AACCSA award, the underlying arbitration agreement, and all supporting materials were properly authenticated and translated in accordance with the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

Step 3: Summary Proceedings

Award recognition actions under the New York Convention are summary proceedings, meaning they are typically resolved on the papers without a full trial. The court's inquiry is limited to whether the conditions for recognition are met and whether any of the Article V defenses apply. The court does not review the merits of the underlying dispute.

Step 4: Overcoming Defenses

The award-debtor raised several defenses, including challenges to the tribunal's jurisdiction and claims of procedural irregularity. Under Article V of the New York Convention, the grounds for refusing recognition are exhaustive and narrowly construed by US courts:

(a) Incapacity of a party or invalidity of the agreement;

(b) Lack of proper notice or inability to present one's case;

(c) The award deals with matters beyond the scope of the arbitration agreement;

(d) The tribunal's composition or procedure was not in accordance with the parties' agreement;

(e) The award has not yet become binding or has been set aside;

(f) The subject matter is not arbitrable under the law of the enforcing state; and

(g) Enforcement would be contrary to public policy.

Each defense was rebutted with evidence demonstrating that the AACCSA proceedings had been conducted properly, the tribunal was duly constituted, both parties received adequate notice and opportunity to be heard, and the award was final and binding under Ethiopian law.

Step 5: Confirmation and Execution

Upon confirmation of the award, the US federal court entered a money judgment for the award amount. This judgment carried the same force as any domestic federal court judgment, enabling execution against the debtor's US assets through standard enforcement mechanisms, including garnishment of bank accounts, liens on real property, and seizure of other assets.

Key Lessons for Ethiopian Businesses and Foreign Investors

1. Draft Arbitration Clauses with Enforcement in Mind

The enforceability of an arbitral award depends significantly on the drafting of the arbitration clause itself. Practitioners should ensure that clauses clearly designate a recognized institution (such as AACCSA, ICC, or LCIA), specify the seat of arbitration in a New York Convention signatory state, and establish clear procedural rules. Post-November 2020 agreements benefit from the Convention framework, but pre-accession agreements may still face the old reciprocity hurdle.

2. Understand Temporal Limitations

Ethiopia's temporal reservation means the New York Convention applies only to agreements concluded and awards rendered after the accession date. For contracts predating November 2020, enforcement of foreign awards in Ethiopia will continue to be governed by the Civil Procedure Code's reciprocity requirements. However, the Federal Supreme Court Cassation Bench's decision in Heighten Incorporated v. Ministry of Agriculture (File No. 225202) adopted a more liberal interpretation of reciprocity, offering some hope for pre-Convention awards.

3. Preserve Evidence of Procedural Compliance

The most common defenses to enforcement under Article V relate to procedural fairness. Maintain thorough records of all communications, notices, procedural orders, and submissions throughout the arbitration. This documentation becomes critical evidence when defending the award at the enforcement stage.

4. Act Within the Limitation Period

In the United States, a petition to confirm a Convention award must generally be filed within three years of the award being rendered (9 U.S.C. section 207). Delay can be fatal, even where the award is otherwise perfectly enforceable. In some cases, converting the award into a judgment in another jurisdiction with a longer limitation period may be a viable strategy.

5. Conduct Asset Tracing Early

Identifying and locating the debtor's assets should begin before or during the arbitration, not after. Knowledge of asset locations informs venue selection, enables applications for pre-judgment attachment where available, and ensures that a confirmed award can be swiftly executed.

Implications for Ethiopian Arbitration

This case demonstrates that Ethiopian arbitral awards are internationally enforceable through the New York Convention framework. For the Ethiopian business community and foreign investors operating in Ethiopia, this has several important implications:

AACCSA awards carry international weight: Awards rendered by Ethiopian institutions like AACCSA are enforceable in over 170 Convention signatory states, provided the temporal and other requirements are met. This elevates the credibility and practical value of Ethiopian arbitration.

Ethiopia as an arbitration seat: Addis Ababa, as the headquarters of both the African Union and the UN Economic Commission for Africa, is increasingly well-positioned as a regional hub for international arbitration. The combination of the New York Convention, the 2021 Arbitration Proclamation, and the Federal Supreme Court's increasingly pro-arbitration jurisprudence makes Ethiopia a viable and attractive seat.

Cross-border commercial confidence: Parties entering into commercial agreements with Ethiopian counterparts can now have greater confidence that arbitral awards will be enforceable, reducing the perceived risk of doing business in Ethiopia and contributing to the country's ongoing efforts to attract foreign direct investment.

Conclusion

The successful enforcement of a USD 5.3 million AACCSA award through the US Federal Court system illustrates the practical effectiveness of the New York Convention framework for Ethiopian arbitral awards. Ethiopia's modernized arbitration regime, anchored by Proclamation No. 1184/2020 (New York Convention ratification) and Proclamation No. 1237/2021 (Arbitration and Conciliation), has transformed the country's arbitration landscape from one plagued by enforcement uncertainty to one aligned with international standards.

For parties with cross-border disputes involving Ethiopian interests, the message is clear: Ethiopian arbitral awards are enforceable worldwide, and with proper planning and execution, the path from award to recovery is achievable even when assets are located in distant jurisdictions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.