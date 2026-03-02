Is Justice On Hold? Juggling Execution And Appeals In Ethiopian Courts

Have you ever prevailed in court only to have the opposing side file an appeal? Or have you been on the side of appeal, fearing that you will lose everything before your appeal is even considered?

5A Law Firm LLP is Ethiopia's only law firm founded entirely by former judges, with 114+ years of combined judicial and legal experience. Based in Addis Ababa — Africa's diplomatic capital — we advise foreign investors, multinationals, and international organizations on investment law, corporate transactions, tax, arbitration, and regulatory compliance.

Have you ever prevailed in court only to have the opposing side file an appeal? Or have you been on the side of appeal, fearing that you will lose everything before your appeal is even considered? The core of civil law's "stay of execution" is this tension.

The right to appeal is essential in Ethiopia, as it is in many other countries. However, while an appeal is pending, what happens with the initial court order? According to Articles 332–336 of the Ethiopian Civil Procedure Code, an appeal does not always result in the suspension of execution. There are strict preconditions on when a stay can be granted.

The Increasing Concern

A worrying pattern has recently surfaced in certain civil benches of the Ethiopian Supreme Court. Article 335(1)(c), which requires appellants to deposit funds or provide security to ensure they can satisfy the judgment if their appeal fails, is reportedly being applied broadly and arbitrarily. This raises serious concerns on three fronts:

Unpredictable expenses: Without precise, standardized guidelines, the level of security appears to be determined by individual court benches, making it difficult for appellants and their attorneys to estimate the cost of requesting a stay.

Without precise, standardized guidelines, the level of security appears to be determined by individual court benches, making it difficult for appellants and their attorneys to estimate the cost of requesting a stay. Access to justice at stake: If security requirements are applied inconsistently or excessively, appealing may become unaffordable. Is justice then reserved for those who can pay large upfront deposits, regardless of the merits of their appeal?

If security requirements are applied inconsistently or excessively, appealing may become unaffordable. Is justice then reserved for those who can pay large upfront deposits, regardless of the merits of their appeal? Inconsistency: The procedure is not consistent across comparable court benches and cassation benches, creating uncertainty and possible unfairness. This is a fundamental issue with access to justice, not merely a procedural glitch.

A Cross-Border Look: Perspectives from India

It is interesting to note how closely Ethiopia's Civil Procedure Code resembles India's. Nearly identical provisions for stay of execution — such as the "substantial loss," "no undue delay," and "security" requirements — are found in India's Code (Order XLI, Rules 5 & 6). After decades of jurisprudence, however, Indian courts have evolved a more sophisticated approach:

Discretion guidance: Although security is frequently required, the type and extent usually depend on the particulars of the case, the appeal's presumptive strength, and the potential harm to both parties. The demand for the entire judgment amount is not "all or nothing."

Although security is frequently required, the type and extent usually depend on the particulars of the case, the appeal's presumptive strength, and the potential harm to both parties. The demand for the entire judgment amount is not "all or nothing." Proportionality: The goal is to protect the victorious party from actual loss, not to prevent the appeal entirely.

The goal is to protect the victorious party from actual loss, not to prevent the appeal entirely. Flexibility: Indian courts frequently accept other forms of security beyond cash, such as bank guarantees and property pledges.

Ethiopia's Path Forward: Moving Towards More Equitable Appeals

This comparative perspective offers lessons for the Ethiopian legal system. To guarantee the continued significance of the constitutional right to appeal:

Explicit guidelines are required: The Federal Supreme Court Appeal Division or Cassation Bench could issue practice guidelines on the application of Article 335(1)(c) to ensure uniformity and proportionality in security demands.

The Federal Supreme Court Appeal Division or Cassation Bench could issue practice guidelines on the application of Article 335(1)(c) to ensure uniformity and proportionality in security demands. Reasoned decisions: Courts ought to provide thorough justification for the type and quantity of security required.

Courts ought to provide thorough justification for the type and quantity of security required. Emphasis on "substantial loss": Security should be a balanced condition, not the main obstacle. The primary justification for a stay should be protecting the appellant from serious, irreversible harm.

Conclusion

The objective is a system in which an appeal is a legitimate channel for obtaining justice rather than a roadblock obstructed by erratic financial demands. It is essential to strike a balance between the appellant's right to a fair hearing and the rights of judgment winners. The Ethiopian legal community — courts, practitioners, and policymakers alike — must engage with this question to ensure that procedural laws facilitate rather than obstruct access to justice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.