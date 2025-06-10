ARTICLE
10 June 2025

Tax Podcast - EP05: UAE Corporate Tax And Transfer Pricing

Nexdigm UAE

Contributor

Nexdigm UAE logo
Professional Services that help companies navigate challenges across all stages of their life-cycle. Through our direct operations in the USA, Poland, UAE, and India, we serve a diverse range of clients, spanning multinationals, listed companies, privately-owned companies, and family-owned businesses from over 50 countries. Nexdigm is an employee-owned, privately held, independent global organization that helps companies across geographies meet the needs of a dynamic business environment. Our focus on problem-solving, supported by our multifunctional expertise enables us to provide customized solutions for our clients.
Explore Firm Details
Along with introducing Corporate Tax Law in the UAE, a comprehensive Transfer Pricing (TP) regime was also introduced broadly in line with OECD TP Guidelines.
United Arab Emirates Tax
Nexdigm UAE
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Along with introducing Corporate Tax Law in the UAE, a comprehensive Transfer Pricing (TP) regime was also introduced broadly in line with OECD TP Guidelines. While TP-related concepts might be a newer landscape for UAE taxpayers, it is essential to navigate this while remaining compliant to the Law.

Lokesh Gupta, Associate Director - Transfer Pricing, Nexdigm has more than 12 years of experience in handling cross-border tax and Transfer Pricing. He has been actively working with businesses in the UAE on matters relating to Economic Substance Regulations and setting up Transfer Pricing Policy documents.

Originally published 8 May 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nexdigm UAE
Nexdigm UAE
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More