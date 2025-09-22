PB Tax Newsletter – Edition August 2025

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Value Added Tax

Maskan supplier web portal

FTA's Maskan Supplier Portal is the system that supports VAT refunds for UAE nationals who are building a new home. FTA issued a guide which explains the procedure to login to the Maskan Supplier Portal. It is available under "Other Services" section on the portal where the suppliers can access the portal by selecting the correct TRN. If the TRN is associated with an onboarded supplier account, it will redirect to the dashboard where the supplier can add and manage the invoices, invite the invoice uploaders and add or manage the branches.

If the TRN is not onboarded, it will redirect to onboard the TRN. It highlights that the TRN must be active; if it is inactive, access is view only. The portal allows to set up roles such as Supplier Admin and Invoice Uploader, upload tax invoices and credit notes to a citizen's Maskan project by scanning the project barcode and once a project is marked Submitted, you cannot add or edit invoices, so cut-off planning matters.

The document is process guidance, not a change to VAT law or rates, so normal VAT rules for invoice content, rate, and timing still apply. Upload complete invoices early to create a clean audit trail and help speed Maskan refunds.

Click here to read Official Guide

17.6 million Packs of Tobacco and Taxable Beverage Containers Found Without Paid Excise Tax in 6 months:

The FTA reports has conducted inspection campaigns across markets in UAE to boost tax compliance and protect consumers, with 85,500 field visits in H1 2025 with a 110.7% rise over 40,580 in H1 2024 where AED 357.22 million collected in taxes and fines which is 86.29% higher from the same period in 2024. Inspectors seized 17.6 million non-compliant excise goods, including 11.52 million tobacco packs lacking Digital Tax Stamps and 6.1 million units of soft drinks, energy drinks, and sweetened beverages, both sharply higher than the same period last year. Tax Compliance Executive Director Sara AlHabshi said the Authority is using advanced digital tools and coordinated campaigns with partner authorities to monitor, prevent, and penalize evasion and to stop illegal taxable products from reaching the market.

Click here to read Official News

Oman

Muscat Municipality Launches Digital Building Permit

Muscat Municipality has rolled out a digital transformation initiative to simplify and modernise the approval process for new building systems, in line with its vision for sustainable urban growth. Through the e-Services Portal, property owners, developers, and contractors can submit applications electronically, which are then verified by municipal officers. Following this, samples are tested and examined at Sultan Qaboos University before final approvals and licenses are issued. In some cases, additional reports may be required before certification.

The Municipality strongly reminded stakeholders that starting construction or making modifications without the proper permits is a clear violation, subject to fines or even removal of unauthorised works. Since the system's launch, 23 companies have already applied, reflecting growing adoption of the new process.

By embracing modern building systems, the initiative aims to accelerate urban development, enhance project efficiency, reduce completion timelines and costs, and minimise resource wastage. It also ensures that only high-quality, regulation-compliant materials and methods are used, contributing to public safety, environmental sustainability, and the creation of a more harmonious urban landscape in Muscat.

Read the Official Update-Click Here

The Authority Introduces QR Code Initiative

The Consumer Protection Authority in Oman has launched a QR code project in shopping centres to strengthen consumer rights and modernise regulatory oversight. In its first phase, the initiative covers three commercial centres in Muscat, with plans to expand nationwide.

The project introduces two QR codes: one for consumers to submit complaints and feedback directly, and another for judicial officers to digitally record establishment data and monitor compliance, replacing manual processes.

By streamlining inspections, enhancing communication with consumers, and building a reliable database of retail outlets, the Authority aims to improve efficiency, ensure compliance with laws, and adapt to changing consumer and retail dynamics while reinforcing its role as a protector of consumer rights.

Read the Official Update-Click Here

Financial Services Authority Digitizes Dozens of E-Services

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Oman plays a central role in supervising and regulating the capital market, insurance sector, and the accounting and auditing profession, with the aim of strengthening governance, protecting stakeholders, and boosting both local and international investor confidence. Its strategy is built on leadership, expertise, practicality, and awareness, aligning closely with Oman Vision 2040 and the government's wider digital transformation agenda.

To enhance accessibility, the FSA offers a comprehensive suite of e-services through its website, tailored to both individuals and institutions:

For individuals, services include an electronic complaints management system, Board of Directors registration, vehicle insurance rate information, a Help Fund for injured persons, appeals services, inquiry requests, and technical support.

For institutions, over 20 e-services are available, including issuing licenses for securities firms, insurance brokers, and valuation companies, as well as internal auditor accreditation, among others.

By digitising its services, the FSA not only improves efficiency and transparency but also promotes awareness of rights and obligations among market participants. These initiatives foster a sustainable regulatory environment that supports economic growth, attracts investment opportunities, and contributes to building a robust financial ecosystem in the Sultanate of Oman.

Read the Official Update-Click Here

Tharwat Platform Presents Key Digital Services

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has launched the Tharwat Platform, a smart digital gateway for accessing services and data related to natural resources. Introduced in October 2024 as part of the ministry's digital transformation agenda, the platform aims to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and enhance user experience.

In its first phase, Tharwat offers online applications for various licences and permits, including brokerage licences, fish seller and cutter licences, amateur fishing licences (seasonal and daily), port entry permits, and shellfish and oyster collection permits.

Key features include step-by-step request tracking, bilingual support, and strong data protection. By digitising services, Tharwat seeks to save time, accelerate procedures, and raise beneficiary satisfaction across the Sultanate.

Read the official update-Click Here

