Panel: Reversions – Coming Back To U.S.-Based Multinationals

IBA/ABA 25th Annual US and Europe Tax Practice Trends Conference, Amsterdam

Reports suggest that multinational businesses now face a landscape where trade, investment, and corporate presence are no longer purely economic matters but are increasingly impacted by geopolitics. This panel will address a trend in corporate structuring that in many respects represents a mirror image of the inversion paradigm prevalent more than a decade ago. Topics will include discussions of the tax structures, paradigms and considerations relevant to non-U.S. multinational enterprises that seek to more closely align their business operations with the United States in response to economic and geopolitical measures.

