ARTICLE
15 April 2025

Panel: Reversions – Coming Back To U.S.-Based Multinationals

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm
Reports suggest that multinational businesses now face a landscape where trade, investment, and corporate presence are no longer purely economic matters but are increasingly impacted by geopolitics.
Switzerland Tax
Susanne Schreiber
IBA/ABA 25th Annual US and Europe Tax Practice Trends Conference, Amsterdam

This panel will address a trend in corporate structuring that in many respects represents a mirror image of the inversion paradigm prevalent more than a decade ago. Topics will include discussions of the tax structures, paradigms and considerations relevant to non-U.S. multinational enterprises that seek to more closely align their business operations with the United States in response to economic and geopolitical measures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Susanne Schreiber
Susanne Schreiber
