Compliance In Vietnam – A Regulatory Perspective From Risk Management To Competitive Advantage

- in Asia
- within Law Department Performance topic(s)
Compliance Has Become a Boardroom Issue
Only a decade ago, compliance in Vietnam was often viewed as an internal legal function or a “check-the-box” exercise. That perception has fundamentally changed.
Today, compliance has become a strategic business issue. Investors, lenders, multinational corporations and regulators increasingly expect companies to demonstrate not only that they comply with the law, but also that they have embedded a genuine culture of integrity throughout their organization.
Vietnam’s rapid economic development, its growing integration into global supply chains and the country’s expanding network of free trade agreements have significantly increased regulatory expectations. At the same time, Vietnamese authorities have become considerably more active in investigating corruption, tax violations, competition issues, labour disputes, personal data protection breaches and corporate governance failures.
For companies operating in Vietnam, compliance is therefore no longer merely about avoiding penalties. It is about protecting enterprise value, preserving reputation and creating sustainable long-term growth.
Vietnam’s Transformation Has Changed the Compliance Landscape
Vietnam has developed into one of Asia’s most attractive investment destinations.
Political stability, competitive labour costs, an increasingly sophisticated manufacturing sector and a government committed to attracting high-quality foreign investment have created exceptional business opportunities.
With these opportunities, however, comes greater responsibility.
Vietnam’s legal framework has evolved rapidly over the past years. New legislation has introduced more comprehensive obligations for both domestic and foreign-invested enterprises, while enforcement authorities have become significantly more experienced and proactive.
The message from regulators is increasingly clear:
Good corporate governance and effective compliance are now expected—not optional.
Compliance Is Much More Than Legal Compliance
Many organisations still mistakenly equate compliance with legal advice.
In reality, an effective compliance programme combines several disciplines:
- legal compliance
- corporate governance
- internal controls
- ethics
- financial transparency
- operational risk management
- employee awareness
- management accountability
Successful companies understand that compliance cannot simply be delegated to the legal department.
It must become part of the company’s DNA.
The strongest compliance cultures are built from the top down.
Boards and senior management establish the tone, middle management reinforces expectations through daily decisions, and employees implement these principles in practice.
The Principal Compliance Risks in Vietnam
Although every business is different, several regulatory areas consistently require particular attention.
Anti-Corruption
Vietnam has significantly strengthened its anti-corruption framework.
Authorities increasingly investigate bribery, conflicts of interest, abuse of authority, procurement irregularities and improper business practices.
International companies must also remember that compliance obligations often extend beyond Vietnam.
Legislation such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), the UK Bribery Act and similar anti-corruption laws may apply simultaneously.
Companies therefore need compliance programmes that satisfy both Vietnamese and international standards.
Competition Law
Vietnam’s Competition Law has modernised considerably.
Companies should carefully review:
- distribution arrangements
- exclusivity provisions
- resale pricing
- market allocation
- abuse of market dominance
- merger control obligations
Competition compliance is no longer relevant only for very large corporations.
Medium-sized companies may also face significant risks if commercial practices unintentionally violate competition rules.
Employment Compliance
Employees increasingly understand their legal rights.
Labour disputes frequently arise from:
- employment contracts
- overtime arrangements
- disciplinary procedures
- termination processes
- social insurance
- workplace policies
- internal investigations
Most disputes can be avoided through clear documentation, transparent communication and legally compliant HR procedures.
An employment dispute rarely begins in court.
It usually begins with poor communication.
Personal Data Protection
The protection of personal data has become one of Vietnam’s fastest developing regulatory areas.
Businesses routinely process customer information, employee records, supplier data and digital communications.
Companies should establish comprehensive internal procedures governing:
- collection
- storage
- processing
- international transfers
- cybersecurity
- breach reporting
- employee access controls
Data protection is no longer solely an IT issue.
It is an enterprise-wide governance issue.
Anti-Money Laundering
Financial institutions have long operated under strict anti-money laundering obligations.
Increasingly, however, many other industries also face enhanced customer due diligence and reporting obligations.
Risk-based internal procedures are becoming the international standard.
Tax Compliance
Tax compliance extends far beyond filing annual tax returns.
Authorities increasingly focus on:
- transfer pricing
- permanent establishment issues
- VAT compliance
- withholding tax
- customs valuation
- related-party transactions
- documentation requirements
Proper planning before transactions occur remains significantly less expensive than resolving tax disputes afterwards.
Foreign Exchange Compliance
Vietnam maintains comprehensive foreign exchange regulations.
Companies should carefully structure:
- foreign loans
- capital contributions
- profit remittances
- dividend payments
- offshore financing
- payment documentation
Many commercial transactions can be delayed simply because payment structures were not designed with Vietnamese foreign exchange regulations in mind.
Building an Effective Compliance Programme
Effective compliance programmes are not built by producing large policy manuals that remain unread.
They are built through practical implementation.
Successful programmes typically include:
Strong Leadership
Compliance begins with leadership.
Employees quickly recognise whether management genuinely supports compliance or merely discusses it.
Leadership behaviour determines corporate culture far more effectively than written policies.
Risk Assessment
Every company faces different risks.
A manufacturing company faces different compliance challenges than a technology company, pharmaceutical company or financial institution.
Compliance programmes should therefore be risk-based rather than generic.
Clear Internal Policies
Policies should be practical.
Employees should understand:
- what is expected
- why it matters
- how to respond
- where to seek guidance
If policies cannot be understood by ordinary employees, they are unlikely to be effective.
Training
Regular training transforms compliance from theory into daily practice.
Training should be interactive, practical and tailored to actual business scenarios.
Employees remember realistic examples far better than lengthy legal presentations.
Internal Reporting
Employees must feel comfortable reporting concerns.
An effective whistleblowing mechanism protects both employees and the organisation.
The objective is not to encourage complaints.
The objective is to identify problems before regulators or the media do.
Continuous Monitoring
Compliance is not static.
Laws evolve.
Businesses evolve.
Risks evolve.
Compliance programmes therefore require continuous review and improvement.
Compliance Creates Business Value
Many companies initially view compliance as a cost.
In reality, strong compliance often produces measurable commercial benefits.
Effective compliance may:
- strengthen investor confidence
- improve financing opportunities
- facilitate mergers and acquisitions
- increase enterprise value
- reduce regulatory investigations
- minimise litigation
- improve operational efficiency
- protect corporate reputation
Increasingly, investors conduct extensive compliance due diligence before committing capital.
A weak compliance culture can significantly reduce valuation—or even prevent a transaction entirely.
Compliance and ESG Are Becoming Closely Connected
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations continue to influence investment decisions worldwide.
Governance represents the foundation of ESG.
Without effective governance and compliance, environmental and social commitments often lack credibility.
International investors increasingly assess:
- governance quality
- transparency
- internal controls
- ethical business conduct
- management accountability
Compliance has therefore become an important competitive advantage in attracting long-term investment.
The Human Dimension of Compliance
Compliance ultimately depends on people.
Most compliance failures do not occur because companies deliberately intend to violate the law.
They occur because individuals face commercial pressure, misunderstand regulatory requirements or assume that “this is how business is done.”
A healthy compliance culture encourages employees to ask questions before making difficult decisions.
The strongest organisations are not those that never encounter problems.
They are those that identify issues early, respond transparently and continuously improve.
Looking Ahead
Vietnam will continue strengthening its regulatory framework as its economy becomes more sophisticated and internationally integrated.
Companies that view compliance merely as a defensive exercise will always remain one step behind regulatory developments.
Those that embed compliance into their corporate culture will not only reduce legal risk but also strengthen investor confidence, improve operational resilience and enhance long-term competitiveness.
Compliance should therefore no longer be viewed simply as a legal obligation.
It is a strategic investment in the future of the business.
In today’s Vietnam, companies that do business with integrity are increasingly the companies that achieve sustainable success.
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For more information on the above, please do not hesitate to contact the author Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.
Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]