Compliance In Vietnam – A Regulatory Perspective From Risk Management To Competitive Advantage

Vietnam's regulatory landscape has fundamentally transformed over the past decade, elevating compliance from a routine legal function to a critical boardroom priority that directly impacts enterprise value and long-term sustainability. As the country deepens its integration into global supply chains and strengthens enforcement of anti-corruption, competition, data protection, and corporate governance standards, multinational corporations and domestic enterprises alike face heightened expectations from inves

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Compliance Has Become a Boardroom Issue

Only a decade ago, compliance in Vietnam was often viewed as an internal legal function or a “check-the-box” exercise. That perception has fundamentally changed.

Today, compliance has become a strategic business issue. Investors, lenders, multinational corporations and regulators increasingly expect companies to demonstrate not only that they comply with the law, but also that they have embedded a genuine culture of integrity throughout their organization.

Vietnam’s rapid economic development, its growing integration into global supply chains and the country’s expanding network of free trade agreements have significantly increased regulatory expectations. At the same time, Vietnamese authorities have become considerably more active in investigating corruption, tax violations, competition issues, labour disputes, personal data protection breaches and corporate governance failures.

For companies operating in Vietnam, compliance is therefore no longer merely about avoiding penalties. It is about protecting enterprise value, preserving reputation and creating sustainable long-term growth.

Vietnam’s Transformation Has Changed the Compliance Landscape

Vietnam has developed into one of Asia’s most attractive investment destinations.

Political stability, competitive labour costs, an increasingly sophisticated manufacturing sector and a government committed to attracting high-quality foreign investment have created exceptional business opportunities.

With these opportunities, however, comes greater responsibility.

Vietnam’s legal framework has evolved rapidly over the past years. New legislation has introduced more comprehensive obligations for both domestic and foreign-invested enterprises, while enforcement authorities have become significantly more experienced and proactive.

The message from regulators is increasingly clear:

Good corporate governance and effective compliance are now expected—not optional.

Compliance Is Much More Than Legal Compliance

Many organisations still mistakenly equate compliance with legal advice.

In reality, an effective compliance programme combines several disciplines:

legal compliance

corporate governance

internal controls

ethics

financial transparency

operational risk management

employee awareness

management accountability

Successful companies understand that compliance cannot simply be delegated to the legal department.

It must become part of the company’s DNA.

The strongest compliance cultures are built from the top down.

Boards and senior management establish the tone, middle management reinforces expectations through daily decisions, and employees implement these principles in practice.

The Principal Compliance Risks in Vietnam

Although every business is different, several regulatory areas consistently require particular attention.

Anti-Corruption

Vietnam has significantly strengthened its anti-corruption framework.

Authorities increasingly investigate bribery, conflicts of interest, abuse of authority, procurement irregularities and improper business practices.

International companies must also remember that compliance obligations often extend beyond Vietnam.

Legislation such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), the UK Bribery Act and similar anti-corruption laws may apply simultaneously.

Companies therefore need compliance programmes that satisfy both Vietnamese and international standards.

Competition Law

Vietnam’s Competition Law has modernised considerably.

Companies should carefully review:

distribution arrangements

exclusivity provisions

resale pricing

market allocation

abuse of market dominance

merger control obligations

Competition compliance is no longer relevant only for very large corporations.

Medium-sized companies may also face significant risks if commercial practices unintentionally violate competition rules.

Employment Compliance

Employees increasingly understand their legal rights.

Labour disputes frequently arise from:

employment contracts

overtime arrangements

disciplinary procedures

termination processes

social insurance

workplace policies

internal investigations

Most disputes can be avoided through clear documentation, transparent communication and legally compliant HR procedures.

An employment dispute rarely begins in court.

It usually begins with poor communication.

Personal Data Protection

The protection of personal data has become one of Vietnam’s fastest developing regulatory areas.

Businesses routinely process customer information, employee records, supplier data and digital communications.

Companies should establish comprehensive internal procedures governing:

collection

storage

processing

international transfers

cybersecurity

breach reporting

employee access controls

Data protection is no longer solely an IT issue.

It is an enterprise-wide governance issue.

Anti-Money Laundering

Financial institutions have long operated under strict anti-money laundering obligations.

Increasingly, however, many other industries also face enhanced customer due diligence and reporting obligations.

Risk-based internal procedures are becoming the international standard.

Tax Compliance

Tax compliance extends far beyond filing annual tax returns.

Authorities increasingly focus on:

transfer pricing

permanent establishment issues

VAT compliance

withholding tax

customs valuation

related-party transactions

documentation requirements

Proper planning before transactions occur remains significantly less expensive than resolving tax disputes afterwards.

Foreign Exchange Compliance

Vietnam maintains comprehensive foreign exchange regulations.

Companies should carefully structure:

foreign loans

capital contributions

profit remittances

dividend payments

offshore financing

payment documentation

Many commercial transactions can be delayed simply because payment structures were not designed with Vietnamese foreign exchange regulations in mind.

Building an Effective Compliance Programme

Effective compliance programmes are not built by producing large policy manuals that remain unread.

They are built through practical implementation.

Successful programmes typically include:

Strong Leadership

Compliance begins with leadership.

Employees quickly recognise whether management genuinely supports compliance or merely discusses it.

Leadership behaviour determines corporate culture far more effectively than written policies.

Risk Assessment

Every company faces different risks.

A manufacturing company faces different compliance challenges than a technology company, pharmaceutical company or financial institution.

Compliance programmes should therefore be risk-based rather than generic.

Clear Internal Policies

Policies should be practical.

Employees should understand:

what is expected

why it matters

how to respond

where to seek guidance

If policies cannot be understood by ordinary employees, they are unlikely to be effective.

Training

Regular training transforms compliance from theory into daily practice.

Training should be interactive, practical and tailored to actual business scenarios.

Employees remember realistic examples far better than lengthy legal presentations.

Internal Reporting

Employees must feel comfortable reporting concerns.

An effective whistleblowing mechanism protects both employees and the organisation.

The objective is not to encourage complaints.

The objective is to identify problems before regulators or the media do.

Continuous Monitoring

Compliance is not static.

Laws evolve.

Businesses evolve.

Risks evolve.

Compliance programmes therefore require continuous review and improvement.

Compliance Creates Business Value

Many companies initially view compliance as a cost.

In reality, strong compliance often produces measurable commercial benefits.

Effective compliance may:

strengthen investor confidence

improve financing opportunities

facilitate mergers and acquisitions

increase enterprise value

reduce regulatory investigations

minimise litigation

improve operational efficiency

protect corporate reputation

Increasingly, investors conduct extensive compliance due diligence before committing capital.

A weak compliance culture can significantly reduce valuation—or even prevent a transaction entirely.

Compliance and ESG Are Becoming Closely Connected

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations continue to influence investment decisions worldwide.

Governance represents the foundation of ESG.

Without effective governance and compliance, environmental and social commitments often lack credibility.

International investors increasingly assess:

governance quality

transparency

internal controls

ethical business conduct

management accountability

Compliance has therefore become an important competitive advantage in attracting long-term investment.

The Human Dimension of Compliance

Compliance ultimately depends on people.

Most compliance failures do not occur because companies deliberately intend to violate the law.

They occur because individuals face commercial pressure, misunderstand regulatory requirements or assume that “this is how business is done.”

A healthy compliance culture encourages employees to ask questions before making difficult decisions.

The strongest organisations are not those that never encounter problems.

They are those that identify issues early, respond transparently and continuously improve.

Looking Ahead

Vietnam will continue strengthening its regulatory framework as its economy becomes more sophisticated and internationally integrated.

Companies that view compliance merely as a defensive exercise will always remain one step behind regulatory developments.

Those that embed compliance into their corporate culture will not only reduce legal risk but also strengthen investor confidence, improve operational resilience and enhance long-term competitiveness.

Compliance should therefore no longer be viewed simply as a legal obligation.

It is a strategic investment in the future of the business.

In today’s Vietnam, companies that do business with integrity are increasingly the companies that achieve sustainable success.

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For more information on the above, please do not hesitate to contact the author Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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