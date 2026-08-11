Doing Business In Singapore: Why Trust May Be The Greatest Competitive Advantage

Fast incorporation is part of the equation, but delegates at WLG | summit Singapore heard a broader answer during Doing Business in Singapore. Singapore's competitive advantage isn't built solely on speed—it's built on a regulatory ecosystem intentionally designed to make doing business both efficient and trustworthy.

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What makes a jurisdiction truly business-friendly?

Fast incorporation is part of the equation, but delegates at WLG | summit Singapore heard a broader answer during Doing Business in Singapore. Singapore's competitive advantage isn't built solely on speed—it's built on a regulatory ecosystem intentionally designed to make doing business both efficient and trustworthy.

Moderated by Ameera Ashraf of WongPartnership, the session brought together Hans Avinder, Assistant Chief Executive (Enterprise Strategy & Innovation Group) of Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), and Vivien Yui of WongPartnership to examine what it actually looks like to establish and operate a business in Singapore. Together, they explored how government, regulators, and legal advisers work in concert to create an environment that supports investment while maintaining confidence in the system.

Building an ecosystem, not just a registration process

Singapore is often recognized for the ease of establishing a business, but the discussion highlighted that the country's approach extends well beyond incorporation.

Rather than treating incorporation as a standalone event, Singapore focuses on the entire business lifecycle. Government agencies work together so businesses experience a connected system rather than a series of separate interactions. Information provided during incorporation is shared across relevant agencies, reducing duplicate submissions while allowing tax registration, licensing guidance, and other regulatory processes to begin almost immediately.

This "single source of truth" approach is designed to reduce administrative friction while providing greater certainty for businesses operating in Singapore.

Trust creates efficiency

One of the discussion's central themes was that efficiency depends on trust.

Reliable corporate records, proactive maintenance of the corporate register, and investment in technology to identify unusual corporate activity all contribute to a business environment where businesses, lawyers, banks, and investors can have confidence in the information they rely on.

For legal practitioners, that reliability translates directly into smoother due diligence, greater certainty around ownership records, and more predictable financing, M&A, and restructuring transactions.

Practical realities behind business establishment

The discussion also explored the practical considerations businesses face when establishing operations in Singapore. Interest in the jurisdiction remains strong, particularly as companies reassess supply chains, regional headquarters, and investment strategies in response to shifting geopolitical and economic conditions.

While incorporating a company may be straightforward, delegates heard that successful market entry requires planning beyond the registration process.

Among the most common considerations are:

company name approvals where similarities require regulatory review;

opening bank accounts and satisfying increasingly robust KYC and AML requirements; and

planning for employment passes and foreign talent requirements.

Rather than viewing these as obstacles, the speakers emphasized that these processes reflect Singapore's broader commitment to transparency while preserving an efficient business environment.

Transparency as a competitive advantage

A recurring message throughout the session was that businesses increasingly value jurisdictions that combine efficiency with strong governance.

Singapore's emphasis on transparency—including reliable corporate records, rigorous due diligence requirements, and coordinated regulatory oversight—helps create confidence among investors, financial institutions, and multinational businesses. Even processes that can extend timelines, such as enhanced AML and KYC reviews, ultimately strengthen the integrity of the system and reinforce Singapore's reputation as a trusted place to do business.

Looking beyond today's business environment

The discussion concluded with a look toward Singapore's continued investment in its business ecosystem.

Current initiatives include developing digital identities for companies, improving cross-border verification of corporate information, and strengthening interoperability among ASEAN jurisdictions. Together, these efforts aim to make cross-border business even more seamless while preserving the trust and transparency that underpin Singapore's regulatory framework.

For businesses considering expansion into Southeast Asia, the takeaway was clear: Singapore's competitive advantage is not built solely on speed or tax incentives. It is built on a regulatory environment intentionally designed to provide certainty, transparency, and confidence—qualities that become increasingly valuable as cross-border business grows more complex.

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