Family Business Lawyer In Egypt

We aim to achieve sustained business growth while maintaining peaceful family relationships, ensuring the prosperity of both the business and its family members across generations

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

Family-owned companies are one of the pillars of the Egyptian Economy, as they contribute considerably to the provision of job opportunities, local investment, and economic improvement. However, there are specific difficulties in operating family companies successfully, including sound management, proper planning, capital structure, and dispute resolution.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm has an elite group of specialized family business lawyers who assist families in safeguarding their assets permanently and maintaining their inheritance through generations.

Why Family Businesses Need Specialized Legal Support

Managing family companies involves challenges that differ from those faced by ordinary companies or business establishments. In the absence of a transparent legal structure and plan, the family-owned business may face:

Disagreements among family members regarding good governance, capital, inheritance, and leadership succession.

Conflicts arising from a discrepancy between business objectives and future expectations.

Lack of governance systems, leading to operational obstacles.

Risks of inheritance division threatening future generations.

Vulnerabilities arising from changes and external investments.

The experienced family business advocate can assist the family-owned company in crafting a legal structure that balances two key factors: business success and family accord, ensuring long-term success on both fronts.

Our Family Business Legal Services

At Sadany & Partners, we provide various services customized to meet the needs of the family companies in Egypt, including:

Family Business Governance: We provide legal support for governance structures, drafting family charters and shareholder agreements, and establishing a family council to facilitate clear decision-making.

Succession Planning: We craft and execute a strategic plan to achieve seamless leadership transition and ensure the continuity of operations across generations.

Ownership Structuring: We provide legal counsel on share ownership, setting up trust funds and holding companies, and implementing strategies to govern ownership rights and responsibilities among family members.

Dispute Management and Prevention: We resolve internal disagreements between family members through mediation to avoid legal actions and business disruptions.

Business and Asset Protection: We design a legal structure to protect family enterprises and personal property from external risks and internal disputes between the family members.

Regulatory Compliance and Management: We ensure that the family company adheres to Egyptian Corporate Law, Labor Law, and Tax Law, as well as all relevant regulatory requirements.

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Restructuring: We support family companies in acquiring new businesses, selling properties, and reorganizing operations to adapt to market shifts.

Estate Planning: We incorporate commercial interests into overall estate and inheritance plans to reduce potential conflicts and address tax issues.

We follow a comprehensive approach, taking into consideration the legal aspects and emotional atmosphere that are commonly present in family businesses.

Who We Serve

Sadany & Partners works closely with Egyptian family companies, including:

Family setups wishing to conduct business in Egypt

International family businesses

Family big companies operating in different sectors such as the manufacturing, construction, real estate, retail, technology, consulting services, healthcare, tourism and hospitality etc.

Family investment institutions and wealthy individuals

Whether you are establishing a family-owned startup or seeking to make future transformations, we provide personalized legal support tailored to achieve your family-specific objectives and interests.

Why Choose Sadany & Partners as Your Family Business Lawyers in Egypt?

Sadany & Partners is the optimal option for the family companies, because we have:

Specialized Family Business Experience: Our lawyers have deep knowledge of the legal, financial and emotional complex climate affecting the family businesses.

Strategically Focused Planning: We assist clients in preparing proactive legal structures that help companies grow and achieve the necessary accord and flexibility.

Dispute Resolution Skills: We focus on maintaining the relationships while settling the conflicts carefully and skillfully.

End-to-End Legal Support: We provide comprehensive legal counsel on governance, tax, succession, regulatory, real estate, and judicial matters.

Client-Focused Approach: We collaborate with family members and company directors to develop tailored legal solutions that meet their specific needs.

Common Challenges for Family Businesses — and How We Help

Family companies operating in Egypt often struggle with difficulties such as:

Disputes over the inheritance

Lack of the equality between the family members in terms of the efforts made, contributions provided compared to the ownership rights

Challenges in maintaining a balance between family participation and professional management

Cases of a lack of regulatory compliance during the ownership transfers

Risks of company liquidation due to the dispute over inheritance distribution

At Sadany & Partners, we anticipate these challenges early on and develop a strategy to mitigate disputes and enhance the company's long-term success.

Build and Protect Your Family Legacy with Sadany & Partners

We believe that the family company is not just a business, but also a heritage of which the family is proud. Protecting and enriching this legacy requires a well-thought-out and legally sound plan, along with thoughtful succession strategies.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we are devoted to support Egyptian family companies with reliable legal advice that promotes expansion, protects family relationships, and helps the next generations to succeed permanently.

