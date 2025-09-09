Praxis Strengthens Global Reach As Dominic De Mariveles Relocates To UAE

Dominic de Mariveles has relocated from London to the UAE in his role as Chief Commercial Officer at Praxis, reflecting the independent professional services firm's commitment to both the Middle East and Southeast Asia as key growth regions.

A member of the Group Executive Board, Dominic leads Praxis' commercial strategy across these markets while retaining responsibility for global business development initiatives across the Group's wider office network. His expanded title as Chief Commercial Officer more accurately reflects this remit.

Praxis has a long-standing presence in the UAE. In 2016, it became the first trustee licensed in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and remains one of only three firms authorised to provide trust services in the jurisdiction. It expanded its Dubai-based services in January 2025, with the acquisition of corporate and family office services provider Sandshore Services Limited.

Dominic joins a 20-strong on-the-ground team across Praxis' private wealth, corporate services and end of service benefit employer solutions.

Regional wealth trends

The firm's decision to expand resources in the Middle East and Southeast Asia is underpinned by rapid and sustained private wealth growth. In the UAE, an estimated 13,000 new millionaires were created in 2024, bringing total private wealth to around US $785 billion. Abu Dhabi's millionaire population has nearly doubled over the past decade to 17,800 individuals, cementing its status as one of the world's fastest-growing wealth centres (Times of India; Henley & Partners).

In Southeast Asia, personal wealth grew by 2.67% between 2023 and 2024, outpacing many developed markets. At the same time, nearly a quarter of Asia-Pacific family offices reported double-digit growth in assets under management, reflecting accelerating demand for sophisticated structuring and advisory services (UBS Global Wealth Report; WealthBriefing Asia).

Praxis has seen recent growth of 20%+ across the region for both domestic and international work on the back of the regional expansion – its comprehensive offering across trusts, corporate services, end of service benefits and fund solutions enables clients to have the full range of services for the dynamic and growing economies of the Middle East and Asia.

Dominic has 25 years' experience in business development and management consulting. His career has spanned across both Big Four and Big Law with a focus on financial services and fund formation across alternative assets. Since joining Praxis in 2022, he has played a central role in driving the Group's global expansion, with responsibility for commercial strategy, regional development, and new market and product opportunities.

Commenting on his relocation, Dominic said: "I am delighted to be leading our commercial development from Dubai at a time when both the UAE and Southeast Asia are experiencing rapid growth in wealth and demand for sophisticated structuring services. With our strong foundation in the ADGM and rising interest from regional families, we are exceptionally well placed to deliver tailored solutions and meaningful long-term support."

Rob Fearis, Chief Executive Officer of Praxis, added: "Dominic's relocation and appointment as Chief Commercial Officer reflect our confidence in the growth trajectory of the Middle East and Southeast Asia. His experience, combined with our long-standing regulatory footprint, positions us to build stronger partnerships, deliver greater value to families and advisers, and expand our presence in across these pivotal markets."

Find out more about Praxis' private wealth, corporate, pension and employer solutions, and yacht services.

