Omnibus Package Could Accelerate Or 'Run Over' ESG In Europe

SRS Legal is counting on 'simplifying dense regulations that are not always congruent', avoiding overlaps and contradictions in the requirements for sustainability reports, 'without cancelling out the high standards of demand', says partner Carla Neves Matias.

On the other hand, SRS Legal believes that 'changing the implementation deadlines is a necessity that can hardly be ignored'

The SRS Legal partner advises that the discussion and changes be carried out in the shortest possible time: 'The speed you can bring to this process will make a difference, as will the companies' subsequent ability to adapt.'

'This simplification, although desirable, comes at a time when companies that have invested in adapting to and complying with legislative requirements are at a disadvantage compared to those that have taken fewer risks,' points out SRS Legal. This could affect the 'competitiveness between good and bad students', concludes Carla Neves Matias.

Originally published February 25 2025

