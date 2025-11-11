ARTICLE
11 November 2025

Corruption / Responsabilité pénale de l'entreprise

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

Bär & Karrer logo
Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.
Explore Firm Details
Corruption / Responsabilité pénale de l'entreprise- 5.11.2025 Geneva
Switzerland Criminal Law
Louis Frédéric Muskens
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Bär & Karrer are most popular:
  • within Privacy, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Employment and HR topic(s)
  • in Switzerland

Corruption / Responsabilité pénale de l'entreprise- 5.11.2025 Geneva

At a recent seminar organized by SRO SAV/SNV (Self-regulatory organization of the Swiss attorneys and notaries association), Dr. Louis Frédéric Muskens delivered an insightful presentation on the topics of corruption and corporate criminal liability.

Dr. Muskens delved into the intricacies of both active and passive bribery, as well as the granting and receiving of advantages. He emphasized the extensive scope of these offences and their connection to money laundering and corporate criminal liability.

Dr. Muskens provided a thorough explanation of corporate liability under Article 102 of the Swiss Criminal Code, elucidating both forms of liabilities outlined in this provision. He also discussed various organizational measures that companies can implement to mitigate the risks associated with corporate criminal liability, with a particular focus on money laundering and corruption.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Louis Frédéric Muskens
Louis Frédéric Muskens
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More