Corruption / Responsabilité pénale de l'entreprise- 5.11.2025 Geneva

At a recent seminar organized by SRO SAV/SNV (Self-regulatory organization of the Swiss attorneys and notaries association), Dr. Louis Frédéric Muskens delivered an insightful presentation on the topics of corruption and corporate criminal liability.

Dr. Muskens delved into the intricacies of both active and passive bribery, as well as the granting and receiving of advantages. He emphasized the extensive scope of these offences and their connection to money laundering and corporate criminal liability.

Dr. Muskens provided a thorough explanation of corporate liability under Article 102 of the Swiss Criminal Code, elucidating both forms of liabilities outlined in this provision. He also discussed various organizational measures that companies can implement to mitigate the risks associated with corporate criminal liability, with a particular focus on money laundering and corruption.

