The Anti-Corruption Alliance Between UK, France And Switzerland Enforcement Authorities: Impact On The United States

The panel will feature lawyers from Switzerland, United Kingdom, France and the United States and will provide insights and updates on the progress made one year after the alliance ...

Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.

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The panel will feature lawyers from Switzerland, United Kingdom, France and the United States and will provide insights and updates on the progress made one year after the alliance between these countries was announced by Stefan Blättler (Attorney General of Switzerland), Jean Francois Bohnert (Head of Parquet National Financier), and Nicholas Ephgrave (Director of the Serious Fraud Office). The discussion will highlight the initiatives undertaken, the challenges encountered, the successes achieved in the fight against corruption and the impact on the United States further to the new guidelines put in place by US DOJ.

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