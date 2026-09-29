Upcoming Deadline For Annual Returns For BVI Business Companies And Limited Partnerships

BVI Business Companies and Limited Partnerships are required to file an annual return (AR) with their registered agent within nine months of their financial year end. For entities with a 31 December financial year end, this means that the filing deadline will be 30 September 2026.

Certain entities may qualify for an exemption from the AR requirements.

BVI Business Companies:

exemptions apply for those that –

are listed on a recognized stock exchange;

are regulated under BVI financial services legislation and submit financial statements to the Financial Services Commission ( FSC );

); file annual tax returns to the Inland Revenue Department accompanied by the company’s financial statements; and

are in liquidation, except that this will not apply if the AFR becomes due* (see below) prior to the commencement of the liquidation.

BVI Limited Partnerships:

exemptions apply for those that –

are regulated under BVI financial services legislation and submit financial statements to the FSC.

file annual tax returns to the Inland Revenue Department accompanied by the limited partnership’s financial statements.

AR Due Date v Filing Deadline

If a company has a calendar year as its financial year, its AR will become due on 1 January 2026 but does not need to be filed until 30 September 2026. Accordingly, if a company enters into liquidation after the AR has become due, it remains required to file that AR, notwithstanding that the nine-month filing period has not yet expired. For example, if such a company enters liquidation in June 2026, its AR became due on 1 January 2026 – before the liquidation commenced – so the exemption does not apply and the AR must still be filed by 30 September 2026.