BVI Annual Returns: Preparation For Upcoming Deadline – 30 September 2026

As noted in previous client alerts, BVI companies are required to prepare and file an “annual return” with their registered agent containing a basic balance sheet and income statement. This annual return is separate from the annual economic substance filing.

For companies with a financial year end of 31 December, the next return (for the financial year ended 31 December 2025) is due by 30 September 2026. For companies with other financial year-ends, the filing must be made no later than nine months after the relevant year-end.

How to Prepare Your Annual Return

The annual return comprises a conventional balance sheet and income statement. While no particular accounting standards are required, the format of the annual return has been prescribed by legislation in the form set out here. Clients may prepare an annual return in this format and file it with Conyers in the manner described below.

As an alternative, our highly experienced accounting team can prepare and file the annual return for your BVI company efficiently and in compliance with the applicable requirements. To take advantage of this service, please contact one of the individuals listed below or your usual contact at Conyers. The first step is a short call with our accounting team to understand the assets, liabilities, income, expenses and activities of your BVI company. Following this, we will request certain supporting documents and will then be in a position to prepare your annual return with minimal involvement from you. For simple BVI “holding companies”, our fees to prepare the annual return start at US$1,500. For more complicated companies with higher volumes of transactions, a bespoke pricing structure will be agreed with you in advance.

How to File Your Annual Return

For companies administered by Conyers Corporate Services, clients with a financial year-end of 31 December 2025 should have received a reminder email to upload their annual return via the Conyers online client portal. For other financial periods, the relevant links will be available in the online portal following the applicable year-end date. Automatic reminder emails will also be sent as the relevant filing deadline approaches. Upon submission of an annual return through the portal, Conyers will conduct a basic review to ensure compliance with the applicable legislation. If the annual return is in good order, you will receive confirmation that the submission has been accepted. If any issues are identified, you will receive a further communication to rectify the annual return.

Where Conyers has been engaged to prepare your annual return, we will complete the ﬁling on your behalf and no further action is required by you.

Conﬁdentiality

All annual returns submitted to Conyers are kept securely. No one within or outside Conyers has access to the return other than our accounting team for its initial review or if access is required pursuant to a lawful request.

Next Steps

If your BVI company has a financial year end of 31 December, please ensure that your annual return is filed before the 30 September 2026 deadline. Failure to file an annual return within the specified timeframe will result in the company no longer being in good standing and could result in the company being automatically struck off and dissolved.