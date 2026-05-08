FSR Brief EP12: PRA Enforcement In Action (Podcast)

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It has been a busy time for the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") Enforcement team. In two firsts for the PRA, its decision against U K Insurance Ltd saw the first reported use of the Early Account Scheme leading to a settlement discount of 50%, and the decision against Bank of London Group Limited and Oplyse Holdings Limited involved the first breach of Fundamental Rule 1 by a firm. In this episode of the FSR Brief, Jon Ford, Michael Tan and Emma Bridgeman discuss these recent cases by the PRA and what they signal to firms about the PRA's approach when it comes to early settlement and integrity findings. For more on the Early Account Scheme, read our blog post on the U K Insurance Limited case.
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