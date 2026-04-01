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1 April 2026

Investment Clubs In The Form Of A Swiss Corporation (Aktiengesellschaft)?

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This article examines the legal framework for investment clubs in Switzerland, focusing on whether such clubs can be structured as Swiss corporation (Aktiengesellschaft). It discusses the requirements for member participation in investment decisions...
Switzerland Corporate/Commercial Law
Rocco Rigozzi and Andrea Ziswiler
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Ticino Management, Edition April 2026 Journal

This article examines the legal framework for investment clubs in Switzerland, focusing on whether such clubs can be structured as Swiss corporation (Aktiengesellschaft). It discusses the requirements for member participation in investment decisions under Swiss collective investment legislation and highlights ongoing debates among legal scholars about the compatibility of these requirements with the corporate governance rules of Swiss corporation (Aktiengesellschaft). The article also addresses possible solutions for aligning direct member involvement with statutory obligations, especially in small clubs where shareholders and board members overlap.

Eidos swiss media

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Rocco Rigozzi
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Andrea Ziswiler
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