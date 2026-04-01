Investment Clubs In The Form Of A Swiss Corporation (Aktiengesellschaft)?

This article examines the legal framework for investment clubs in Switzerland, focusing on whether such clubs can be structured as Swiss corporation (Aktiengesellschaft). It discusses the requirements for member participation in investment decisions...

Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.

Article Insights

Rocco Rigozzi’s articles from Bär & Karrer are most popular: in Switzerland Bär & Karrer are most popular: within Intellectual Property, Insurance and Privacy topic(s)

Ticino Management, Edition April 2026 Journal

This article examines the legal framework for investment clubs in Switzerland, focusing on whether such clubs can be structured as Swiss corporation (Aktiengesellschaft). It discusses the requirements for member participation in investment decisions under Swiss collective investment legislation and highlights ongoing debates among legal scholars about the compatibility of these requirements with the corporate governance rules of Swiss corporation (Aktiengesellschaft). The article also addresses possible solutions for aligning direct member involvement with statutory obligations, especially in small clubs where shareholders and board members overlap.

Eidos swiss media

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.