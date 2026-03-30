CFO Lessons In Profit, Discipline, And Strategic Turnarounds

For medium-sized companies and private equity portfolio companies (PortCos), today’s operating environment demands more than growth.

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For medium-sized companies and private equity portfolio companies (PortCos), today’s operating environment demands more than growth. Margin pressure, rising costs, and capital constraints have shifted the conversation from expansion at all costs to disciplined, sustainable performance. In mid-sized companies and private equity-backed businesses, this shift plays out repeatedly.

The teams that perform best in today’s environment aren’t necessarily the ones chasing growth most aggressively – they’re the ones that design their businesses for profitability, discipline, and decision-making clarity from the start. Organisations that adapt successfully tend to share a few defining characteristics: a clear focus on profitability, institutional-level operating rigor, and leadership alignment around financial realities.

Profitability as a design principle

Too often, profit is treated as a downstream result of growth. Resilient companies design for profitability from the outset. They understand where value is created – and where it is quietly eroded.

This requires leadership teams to:

Treat cash flow as a first-order operating signal, not a downstream accounting outcome; and

Make trade-offs intentionally, not reactively.

When profitability is embedded into decision-making, companies gain the flexibility to reinvest, weather volatility, and pursue growth on their own terms.

Operational consistency and discipline

As organisations grow, informal processes that once worked may begin to break down. Decisions become harder to evaluate, accountability blurs, and performance becomes inconsistent. Introducing institutional discipline at the right time is often what separates companies that scale from those that stall.

Key elements include:

Consistent budgeting and forecasting tied to operational drivers;

Clear performance metrics across departments; and

Regular operating and financial review rhythms that surface issues while they’re still fixable.

This rigour does not require bureaucracy. When right-sized, it creates clarity rather than friction.

Financial transparency enables better decisions

High-performing organisations treat financial information as a shared tool, not a guarded resource. When leaders understand the financial implications of their choices, decisions improve.

High-performing organisations treat financial information as a shared tool, not a guarded resource. When leaders understand the financial implications of their choices, decisions improve.

This transparency supports:

Stronger collaboration between finance and operations;

Faster course correction when performance drifts; and

Increased accountability at the team level.

In many cases, this is where a strategically minded chief financial officer (CFO) or finance leader adds the most value – not by dominating decisions, but by helping leadership teams understand trade-offs, anticipate risk, and act before issues surface in the numbers.

Culture determines whether improvements stick

Operational improvements

rarely endure without cultural reinforcement. Companies that sustain performance gains align expectations, incentives, and behaviours around long-term value creation.

This means:

Holding teams accountable for both growth and profitability;

Reinforcing standards consistently, even when results improve; and

Rewarding decisions that strengthen the business over time.

Transformation as a process, not an event

Whether navigating a turnaround or preparing for the next phase of growth, successful companies approach

transformation deliberately. They prioritise visibility, focus on high-impact changes, and build systems that support continued progress.

Common steps include:

Restoring clarity around cash flow and unit economics;

Addressing the most significant profit levers first; and

Establishing processes that endure beyond individual leaders.

Restoring clarity around cash flow and unit economics;

Addressing the most significant profit levers first; and

Establishing processes that endure beyond individual leaders.

In private equity environments, especially, this discipline supports predictability and accelerates value creation.

A related perspective

Many of these themes were explored during my recent conversation as a guest on the Gross Profit video podcast, where the discussion focused on how finance leaders can help organisations navigate uncertainty. One consistent takeaway is that the most effective CFOs focus less on reporting what has already happened, and more on preserving visibility, flexibility, and control as conditions evolve.

Many of these themes were explored during my recent conversation as a guest on the Gross Profit video podcast, where the discussion focused on how finance leaders can help organisations navigate uncertainty. One consistent takeaway is that the most effective CFOs focus less on reporting what has already happened, and more on preserving visibility, flexibility, and control as conditions evolve.

You can listen to the full Gross Profit episode here:

A few more insights

In uncertain markets, competitive advantage increasingly comes from clarity and control. Medium-sized companies and portfolio businesses that invest early in profitability discipline, operating rigor, and aligned leadership build resilience and preserve optionality – regardless of where the cycle turns next.

This article appeared in GGI INSIDER No 142, March 2026

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