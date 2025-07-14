Helping SMEs Turn Sustainability Into Strategy

The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) has just launched a game-changing tool for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs): the Small Business Sustainability Checklist. This innovative tool is more than just a checklist - it's a strategic opportunity for SMEs to embed sustainability into their core business practices.
At Grant Thornton, we view this as a catalyst for transformation. It's a practical entry point for SMEs to future-proof their operations, enhance ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance, and unlock long-term value.
Why the Small Business Sustainability Checklist Matters
-
Practical and Tailored for SMEs
- Designed specifically for SMEs across all sectors, this self-assessment tool helps identify where you stand on sustainability and what steps to take next.
-
Strategic ESG Integration
- The checklist supports SMEs in recognising ESG risks and opportunities, enabling the development of actionable sustainability strategies that align with business goals.
-
Real-World Insights
- With peer-led examples and industry-relevant guidance, SMEs can learn from others and apply best practices to their own sustainability journey.
Turn Sustainability into a Competitive Advantage
Whether you're just beginning your sustainability journey or looking to elevate your existing ESG initiatives, Grant Thornton is here to support you. Our team offers expert insights, hands-on implementation support, and tailored advisory services to help you make the most of this new IFAC tool.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.