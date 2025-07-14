Helping SMEs Turn Sustainability Into Strategy

The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) has just launched a game-changing tool for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs): the Small Business Sustainability Checklist. This innovative tool is more than just a checklist - it's a strategic opportunity for SMEs to embed sustainability into their core business practices.

At Grant Thornton, we view this as a catalyst for transformation. It's a practical entry point for SMEs to future-proof their operations, enhance ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance, and unlock long-term value.

Why the Small Business Sustainability Checklist Matters

Practical and Tailored for SMEs Designed specifically for SMEs across all sectors, this self-assessment tool helps identify where you stand on sustainability and what steps to take next. Strategic ESG Integration The checklist supports SMEs in recognising ESG risks and opportunities, enabling the development of actionable sustainability strategies that align with business goals. Real-World Insights With peer-led examples and industry-relevant guidance, SMEs can learn from others and apply best practices to their own sustainability journey.

Turn Sustainability into a Competitive Advantage

Whether you're just beginning your sustainability journey or looking to elevate your existing ESG initiatives, Grant Thornton is here to support you. Our team offers expert insights, hands-on implementation support, and tailored advisory services to help you make the most of this new IFAC tool.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.