18 June 2025

CSRD & Omnibus I: What Luxembourg Companies Need To Know | Eyes On ESG (Video)

Omnibus is postponing the CSRD… but should Luxembourg companies wait?
EU sustainability reporting requirements are evolving rapidly. Between the CSRD, ESRS and now the Omnibus package proposals, many companies – especially in Luxembourg – are asking: what applies to us, when and how can we be compliant?

In this short video, Sara Garcia and Rocco Mezzatesta from our ESG & Sustainability team help you navigate the evolving landscape and legal uncertainties, understand what they mean for your business and explain why now is the right time to act – whether you're in scope or reporting voluntarily.

  • What are the CSRD and Omnibus updates?
  • What's going on in Luxembourg?
  • Why should companies take this seriously – even for voluntary disclosures?

Whether you're preparing your first CSRD-compliant report or figuring out where to start, we're here to guide you with a practical and cost-effective approach.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

