CSRD & Omnibus I: What Luxembourg Companies Need To Know | Eyes On ESG (Video)

EU sustainability reporting requirements are evolving rapidly.
Between the CSRD, ESRS and now the Omnibus package proposals, many
companies – especially in Luxembourg – are asking: what
applies to us, when and how can we be compliant?
In this short video, Sara Garcia and Rocco Mezzatesta from our
ESG & Sustainability team help you navigate the evolving
landscape and legal uncertainties, understand what they mean for
your business and explain why now is the right time to act –
whether you're in scope or reporting voluntarily.
What are the CSRD and Omnibus updates?
What's going on in Luxembourg?
Why should companies take this seriously – even for
voluntary disclosures?
Whether you're preparing your first CSRD-compliant report or
figuring out where to start, we're here to guide you with a
practical and cost-effective approach.
