ARTICLE
4 June 2025

#88 | 25 Years Of PLMJ In The Algarve: The Journey Of The Region's First Entrepreneurs (Podcast)

P
PLMJ

Contributor

PLMJ logo
PLMJ is a law firm based in Portugal that combines a full service with bespoke legal craftsmanship. For more than 50 years, the firm has taken an innovative and creative approach to produced tailor-made solutions to effectively defend the interests of its clients. The firm supports its clients in all areas of the law, often with multidisciplinary teams, and always acting as a business partner in the most strategic decision-making processes.
Explore Firm Details
We continue our conversations with the Algarve's first entrepreneurs to mark PLMJ's 25th anniversary in the Algarve.
Portugal Corporate/Commercial Law
PLMJ
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

We continue our conversations with the Algarve's first entrepreneurs to mark PLMJ's 25th anniversary in the Algarve. This episode's guests are Bruce Hawker, founder of Open Media, which publishes luxury magazines such as Essential, and Gavin Scott, regional director of Belvin Franks for Southern Europe. And of course, Carmen Batista Rosa, the partner in charge of PLMJ's Algarve office.

1632788a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
PLMJ
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More