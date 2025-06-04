88 | 25 Years Of PLMJ In The Algarve: The Journey Of The Region's First Entrepreneurs (Podcast)

We continue our conversations with the Algarve's first entrepreneurs to mark PLMJ's 25th anniversary in the Algarve. This episode's guests are Bruce Hawker, founder of Open Media, which publishes luxury magazines such as Essential, and Gavin Scott, regional director of Belvin Franks for Southern Europe. And of course, Carmen Batista Rosa, the partner in charge of PLMJ's Algarve office.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.