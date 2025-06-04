88 | 25 Years Of PLMJ In The Algarve: The Journey Of The Region's First Entrepreneurs (Podcast)

PLMJ is a law firm based in Portugal that combines a full service with bespoke legal craftsmanship. For more than 50 years, the firm has taken an innovative and creative approach to produced tailor-made solutions to effectively defend the interests of its clients. The firm supports its clients in all areas of the law, often with multidisciplinary teams, and always acting as a business partner in the most strategic decision-making processes.
We continue our conversations with the Algarve's first
entrepreneurs to mark PLMJ's 25th anniversary in the Algarve.
This episode's guests are Bruce Hawker, founder of Open Media,
which publishes luxury magazines such as Essential, and Gavin
Scott, regional director of Belvin Franks for Southern Europe. And
of course, Carmen Batista Rosa, the partner in charge of PLMJ's
Algarve office.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.