EU CSRD: Which Countries Have Implemented?

The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive significantly extends the amount of sustainability information that companies must report, building on the minimum level of sustainability reporting obligations under the EU Non-Financial Reporting Directive*. It also significantly expands the number of companies currently required to report on sustainability.

These companies will be required to report on sustainability annually in their management reports according to European Sustainability Reporting Standards, with reports subject to an external audit. Social reporting requirements will require in-scope employers to report on working conditions, equal treatment and child and forced labour. This applies to both the workforce and workers in the value chain. Governance reporting requirements will require reporting on the composition of and diversity within the board of directors and management, together with information about management incentive schemes linked to sustainability matters. In scope companies will need to report a significant amount of employee-related information and therefore need to involve HR/people managers, as required. The new rules will take effect in four stages between 2024 and 2029.

Member States had until 6 July 2024 to implement the directive. Our implementation map shows the current status of transposition of the directive's provisions into local laws.

*It should be noted that in February 2025, the EU proposed reduced sustainability reporting rules for a large majority of businesses (known as the 'Omnibus Package'), responding to criticism that EU red tape hinders competitiveness with foreign rivals. On 14 April 2025, the so-called 'Stop the Clock' directive was adopted. This postpones the dates of application of certain corporate sustainability reporting requirements under the CSRD. The other proposals contained in the Omnibus Package have not yet been adopted and as such, the above information relates to the current position. We will keep a watching brief on these developments.

