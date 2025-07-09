Contribution To Publication With Jurimesh On Term Sheet Risks

Our Corporate and M&A Team, in close collaboration with Jurimesh, had the pleasure of publishing a short blogpost on the risks of a term sheet and its impact on the long form agreement.

While term sheets are often considered "non-binding," they frequently set the tone and structure for the entire investment process. Drawing from real-world M&A experience, our experts Koen Hoornaert,< a href="/redirection.asp?article_id=1648074&company_id=6961&redirectaddress=https://www.vow.be/en/node/72" target="_blank">Laurent Detaille, and Ruben Toelen highlight the key risks founders face when signing a term sheet without proper legal insight. From misunderstood clauses to long-term control issues, this piece offers some practical insights to help entrepreneurs navigate one of the most pivotal stages of their fundraising journey.

Website

Blogpost on website Jurimesh

Originally published [copy-paste date here and remove brackets].

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.